Hotel Saxonburg's unique seasonal menus keep diners coming back for more

Hours: 11 a.m.- 9 p.m., Tuesdays-Thursdays; 11 a.m.- 10 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays; closed Sundays (except for New Year's Eve) and Mondays

Hungry for history while you dine?

Step inside the historic Hotel Saxonburg, built in 1832 and listed on the National Registry of Historic Places, and discover more than just delicious food.

Owner Judy Ferree of Middlesex Township bought Hotel Saxonburg in 2010. She says “it was something to do” as her children were older and away in college. She has spent the last seven years renovating and making the eatery in quaint Saxonburg a go-to locale for excellent food and, if needed, overnight lodging in one of the five 1800s-inspired rooms available ($100-$125 nightly) upstairs.

“I want my guests to feel very warm and welcome when they are here, like they are in my home,” Ferree says. “I want great food, but a relaxed and comfortable atmosphere.” Charm and elegance are a theme here ­— the hotel opened as The Vogeley House originally in 1832. The establishment is the oldest continually operating bar and restaurant in Butler County, she notes.

Ferree fields a lot of questions about the hotel.

“Is it haunted?” she gets asked the most.

“I haven't had any ghost experiences,” she says. Ferree loves to point out historical points of interest in her restaurant, like a painting of the exterior of Hotel Saxonburg commissioned by the late Fred Rogers. “His employee gifted this back to us after his death,” she says.

Rogers once filmed an episode of his popular nationally televised show during the 1970s at Hotel Saxonburg.

The American-inspired cuisine is offered in daily lunch and dinner specials by executive chef Allan Green. Green brings more than 40 years of culinary experience to Hotel Saxonburg.

Green buys 50 percent of his produce and meats locally.

“Thoma Meat Market and Ambrose Farms, both located in Saxonburg, and Bountiful Earth in Allison Park are just a few of the places I buy local foods from,” he says.

Sandwiches from the lunch menu are available all day.

“We have families, couples and lots of birthday parties and something for everyone,” Ferree says.

Green strives to offer original specialty items daily. Autumn specials abound right now, and during a recent lunch visit under sunny October skies we headed for the outside patio.

A recent autumn special menu featured confit chicken, pork tenderloin, scallops, steaks, duck haluski and turtle soup.

“I could not run this business without Chef Al,” Ferree says. “He is experienced and talented.”

Ferree says steaks, crab cakes and their signature lobster bisque are the most popular selections at Hotel Saxonburg. “We get a lot of repeat business and they don't even need to see the menu,” she says. A children's menu is also available.

Appetizers such as Brie Du Jour, Steamed Mussels, Stuffed Hot Peppers, Fried Zoodles ( spiral cut zucchini), Crab Stuffed Mushrooms and Parmesan Truffle French Fries beckoned, but a local soup caught our attention.

The Turtle Soup appetizer ($5 cup) looked interesting and different. It was loaded with local snapping turtle meat, sherry and spice. The turtle meat reminded us of a blend between chicken and turkey and was delicious.

Another seasonal daily special, a salmon wrap ($11), arrived warm with homemade coleslaw. The wrap featured creamy Bay of Fundy salmon salad with greens and was described as “flavorful, delicious and a different take on salmon.”

A diner craving greens selected the Pittsburgh-Style Salad ($17) ­— choosing steak for a protein addition.

Whole baby lettuce, red onions, tomato, egg, French fries, cucumbers and a Swiss-cheddar cheese mix topped with a 6-ounce sirloin arrived with homemade ranch dressing.

The steak was tender and flavorful and the dressing took this salad to an extraordinary flavor level.

Walnut Scallops ($24) featured seasoned sea scallops, pan-seared and walnut-crusted. Plated with shaved sprout slaw and fresh grilled pumpkin bread and sriracha cranberry jam, this fusion of flavors was savored, and offered a unique twist on typical scallop dishes.

The Seafood Pasta ($24) entree offered a choice of sauce — marinara or alfredo — and alfredo won. A hearty serving of fettuccine served with flavorful mussels, shrimp and scallops and a side salad provided leftovers for another meal at home.

Joyce Hanz is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.