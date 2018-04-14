Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Food & Drink

Spice it up with this easy pasta dinner

Linda Gassenheimer | Saturday, April 14, 2018, 7:10 p.m.
Spaghetti with Sausage and Kale.
Linda Gassenheimer
Spaghetti with Sausage and Kale.

Spicy turkey sausage plays well with kale for this easy pasta dinner. Look for young or baby kale if possible, for a sweeter kale flavor. If it's not available, use any type of kale and be sure to chop it well.

Spaghetti with Sausage and Kale

4 ounces kale, stems removed and leaves coarsely chopped (about 3 cups)

14 pound whole wheat spaghetti

12 tablespoon olive oil

12 pound spicy or hot lean turkey sausage, cut into 34-1-inch slices

1 cup sliced onion

2 teaspoons minced garlic

12 cup reduced-sodium pasta sauce

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

14 cup coarsely grated Parmesan cheese

Place a large saucepan filled with water on to boil. When it comes to a boil, add the kale and spaghetti. Stir and boil 8 minutes or until spaghetti is cooked al dente.

While pasta and kale cook, heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the sausage, onion and garlic. Saute 5 minutes, stirring once or twice. Add the pasta sauce and saute 2 more minutes. Drain the pasta and kale and add salt and pepper to taste. Divide between two dinner plates and serve the sausage and vegetables on top. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.

Yield 2 servings.

Per serving: 605 calories (15 percent from fat), 10.2 g fat (3.4 g saturated, 4.8 g monounsaturated), 50 mg cholesterol, 39.8 g protein, 82.7 g carbohydrates, 6.1 g fiber, 756 mg sodium.

Linda Gassenheimer is the author, most recently, of “Simply Smoothies: Fresh & Fast Diabetes-Friendly Snacks & Complete Meals” and “Fast and Flavorful: Great Diabetes Meals from Market to Table” and “The Flavors of the Florida Keys.”

