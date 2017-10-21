Salad gives a new appreciation for Brussels sprouts

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Think you don't like Brussels sprouts? This recipe will change your mind.

Brussels sprouts have made a major comeback, and for a good reason. They're loaded with vitamin C, antioxidants, folate and fiber that will help keep you full and regular while lowering your change of heart disease and stroke. But if all you've had are mushy green sprouts soaking in some flavorless liquid, no wonder you don't list them among your favorite foods.

The key to enjoying Brussels is the texture acquired while roasting. Brussels have thin leaves that become addictively crispy when done right — like a more filling kale chip. Blanching brussels first allows you to roast them at a higher temperature and achieve maximum crispiness.

This gluten-free, vegetarian side dish of Brussels sprouts, cinnamon, squash, cranberries and pecans is a perfect addition to the Thanksgiving table — or any table.

Fall Flavors Brussels Sprout Salad

Makes about 6 servings.

3 cups Brussels sprouts, yellow leaves removed

4 tablespoons olive oil

2 medium sized yellow squash, washed and quartered

4 tablespoons pure maple syrup

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

2 cups pecans

11⁄4 cup organic cranberries

salt and pepper

Bowl of ice water

For blanching: Wash the Brussels sprouts under cold water and drop them into a pot of boiling water. Let boil for about 5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, remove sprouts from water and drop immediately into a bowl of ice water.

Remove from ice water and cut Brussels sprouts in half. Toss with 3 tablespoons olive oil, salt and pepper until evenly coated.

Place on foil-lined cookie sheet, flat side down, and roast in oven at 400 degrees for about 20-25 minutes. During the last 5 minutes, turn them over for more even brown crispiness.

For the squash: In a medium bowl, combine squash, 1 tablespoon olive oil, maple syrup and cinnamon and toss. Spread single layer of squash evenly on foil-lined baking sheet and bake for 20-25 minutes, or until soft. (You can roast both vegetables at the same time using different baking sheets on the same rack.)

Remove vegetables from oven and let cool 1 minute.

In a large bowl, combine Brussels sprouts and squash. Add in cranberries and pecans and gently fold until well mixed.

