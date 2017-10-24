Learn why pickling is 'Kind of a Big Dill' at Pittsburgh workshop

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

They've been around a long time, but pickled foods are trendy again.

To relish the resurgence, a “Kind of a Big Dill” pickling workshop is planned from 6:30-9 p.m. Oct. 30 at Repair the World's Workshop, 6022 Broad St., East Liberty. Presenter will be Chef Sara Fatell, national community manager of OneTable, a social dining start-up aimed at making the Friday evening Shabbat dinner practice more accessible not only for Jews in their 20s and 30s, but also for millennials of all backgrounds.

Fatell will teach workshop participants about both lacto-fermented and vinegar-fermented foods and their place in Judaism, as well their history and health benefits. Guests will start jars of pickles and kraut to take home, while also learning skills that can be used to pickle anything and everything. The night will culminate with a pickle-themed dinner and drinks.

A Pittsburgh dinners page has recently been added to the onetable.org website. There's also a new iOS app to help guests find dinners in their area.

Fee for the pickling workshop is $10; to register, visit dinners.onetable.org .

