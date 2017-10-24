Whiskeys and ryes and rums, oh my!

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Area distillers are heading into the 2017 whiskey festival on the North Shore with an enthusiastic spirit — and a good variety of spirits.

Besides the whiskeys and ryes at the heart of the festival, they will be bringing rums and vodkas to the table.

“The festival is really a party to us,” says Meredith Grelli, one of the co-owners of Wigle Whiskey headquartered in the Strip District. “We find it is a chance to offer a broader perspective.”

The Pittsburgh Whiskey and Fine Spirits Festival on Oct. 27 at the Rivers Casino on Pittsburgh's North Shore will feature more than 70 vendors offering hundreds of products in an evening built around “A Night at the Boardwalk” theme.

The event also generates funds for The First Tee, a program aimed at introducing young people to golf as pastime built around honesty, integrity and discipline.

Whiskey offerings will include Jim Beam and Maker's Mark from the bourbon family of the gigantic Beam Suntory distillery, the Irish whiskies of Quiet Man and Tullamore Dew, and the scotches of Glenfiddich and Laphroaig.

It gives the curious — or those simply thirsty — a chance to search for the best drink for the next big occasion at home. Or it can be the time to try a taste of a drink that could be a bit too expensive an investment.

Small distillers get chance to shine

For smaller distillers, though, it is a chance to flex their muscles.

“We think we can go up there with the big guys,” says James Hough, a co-founder of Liberty Pole Spirits in Washington, Pa.

The company created a peated bourbon that won a gold medal in 2017 from the American Distilling Institute. A Liberty Pole rye took a silver while its traditional bourbon and non-aged rye took bronze medals.

But like other small distillers, Hough knows they are in a tough fight. Big, dominant distillers have been in the game for a century or more and have the work down to a science.

They also have a large supply built up, so the competition always is on the shelf, says Tim Russell, founder and head distiller from Maggie's Farm Rum, a 4-year-old firm in the Strip District.

Maggie's will be showing off about five of its eight rums at the event.

Big growth

Craft distilleries have grown from 50 in 2005 to 1,315 in 2015, according to a report from the American Craft Spirits Association.

But that size is small compared to the craft beer world. Craft distilleries have a 2.2 percent market share as opposed to the 12 percent share the 4,200 craft brewers claim.

Rivaling the taste of major distilleries is a more difficult job than challenging the products of big breweries, says Maggie's Farm's Russell.

“Nobody can make a beer as efficiently and as consistently as Anheuser-Busch,” he says. “But anybody can make a beer that tastes better.”

But craft distillers point to their achievements as proof of their worth. For example, Wigle won a best-in-category award for its rye in 2015, its wheat whiskey in 2016 and its gin-like genever in 2016, all from the craft spirits association.

Maggie's Farm took a gold for its single barrel rum in 2016.

But the production and distribution strengths of the large distillers give them a major advantage, says Barry Young, president of Boyd & Blair Vodka of Shaler.

He points out how Boyd & Blair was ranked the top vodka three times in the 120 Top Spirits of the World competition and receives a steady 95 ranking in Spirit Journal's annual review.

But getting the product out is as difficult as getting the word out.

“We just can't spend as much for distribution as Grey Goose or Tito's,” he says.

Events such as the whisky festival give Boyd & Blair a chance to show its distinctive potato vodka, as well as a new rum that is not available in Pennsylvania state stores yet.

“Nine years ago (when Boyd & Blair was founded), there was us and Philadelphia Distilling,” he says. “Now there are about 40 distilleries in the state. There is just constant variety and expansion.”

Competition is a good thing

Dan Cohen from Beam Suntory sees crafty competition in a positive way.

“We love seeing so many new innovative players in the industry,” he says. “As they say, a rising tide lifts all boats.”

Bob Karlovits is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.