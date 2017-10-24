Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Food & Drink

Newly opened Red, The Steakhouse offers diners prime steaks and more

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, 12:21 p.m.
Red, the Steakhouse, is now open at its new Pittsburgh location in the U.S. Steel Tower, bringing diners a 'simple yet sophisticated' approach to food, according to Red Restaurant Group President and CFO Jonathan Gross.
Red meat lovers have a new downtown Pittsburgh restaurant in which to enjoy their meal of choice, with the recent opening of Red, the Steakhouse , in the U.S. Steel Tower, 600 Grant St.

"Pittsburgh's notable cultural scene and growing national reputation as a food town makes it an ideal place for us to bring our innovative methodology," says Jonathan Gross, Red Restaurant Group president and CFO, in a news release.

"We're excited to share with Pittsburgh diners our passion for award-winning flavor combinations that will inspire and impress every palate," Gross says.

A menu previously curated at Red's locations in Cleveland, Indianapolis and Miami Beach is anchored by a range of seasoned, Aged Certified Angus Beef prime steaks and imported Japanese Wagyu , with preparation by executive chef Peter Vauthy.

The menu is not solely dedicated to steakhouse. Diners also can choose from lobster, Alaskan King Crab, veal chop and house-made pastas.

More adventurous "starters" include Certified Angus Beef Prime steak tartare, a raw bar, and sides like green beans with pancetta and pine nuts and truffled whipped potatoes.

Red's also offers an award-winning wine list, focusing on California producers.

Chef and television host Michael Symon praised Red in "Food Network" magazine for serving "a perfect, delicious, prime, dry-aged piece of meat."

Details: 412-745-6328 or redthesteakhouse.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

