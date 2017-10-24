Taste of western PA

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Admission: $30, $25 in advance; $25, $20 in advance for ages 2-12; free for younger than 2

Organizers of the sixth annual Farm to Table Harvest Tasting are betting to win new support for local farms and food producers with their move to the Meadows Racetrack and Casino for this year's Oct. 29 event.

“We want consumers throughout our region to learn about the ways you can buy local,” says Erin Hart, executive director of Farm to Table Western PA. “By attending the Harvest Tasting, consumers from all parts of Western Pennsylvania can learn about the benefits of buying from local farms.”

Earlier this year, the name of the program was changed from Farm to Table Pittsburgh to Farm to Table Western PA, and Farm to Table's community outreach initiative was expanded to all 29 counties in the state's western region. Hart says the move to the Meadows in North Strabane, Washington County, “is a nod to this shift in our brand.”

Recent past events were held in Pittsburgh's Strip District and at The Waterfront in Homestead.

The annual Harvest Tasting presented by American HealthCare Group will showcase locally grown, produced and prepared food and beverages offered by more than 50 exhibitors — including local farms and grocers, breweries, wineries, restaurants and more — that will be selling and sampling their products. Live music will be provided by House of Soul.

Joann Logan of Logan Family Farms in Hempfield says her family is excited to be participating in the event at the Meadows. The farm — in its current location since 1894 — produces natural, dry-aged beef. Family members will feature a new cut of brisket, known as sirloin filet heart, at the food tasting.

“Our proprietary practices for raising the cattle are complemented by the old-time way of dry aging that naturally tenderizes and enhances the flavor,” Logan explains. “Consumers find our beef, which is aged for 21 to 28 days, is the best-tasting beef they have ever eaten.”

Besides operating a farm market off Arona Road, near Irwin on Saturdays, she says the farm provides meat products to several restaurants and businesses in the Pittsburgh area. They also sell Berkshire Black Pork, known for its buttery texture, as part of their natural meats offerings.

Another local farm, Conover Organic Farm in Burgettstown, will be sampling and selling some of their products, which include jams, hot sauces, salsa, pickled goods, honey, kimchi, cookies and garlic salt.

They also will have any fresh produce they may still be harvesting, according to spokesman Jeff Conover, a 14th-generation farmer.

“We are a USDA certified organic farm, and we also make certified organic products in our on-farm certified commercial kitchen,” he says, “so in addition to our fresh produce sales through our CSA and farm market, we sell canned goods from produce that comes directly from our fields into our kitchen.”

Other participating vendors will include:

• Oakmont Olive Oil, 640 Alle‑gheny River Blvd., Oakmont, offering samples of its olive oil, balsamic vinegar, seasoning salts and bread, “Our olive oils and balsamic vinegars are of superb quality,” says spokeswoman Sharon Carroll. “Produced in small batches, our products offer a unique experience of delicate tastes and intense aromas.”

• Cherry Valley Organics of Burgettstown with samples of its USDA organic herbal-infused vinegar and line of herbal tea, both with herbs grown exclusively on their farm, says spokeswoman Allie Logue, adding, “We have a sustainability focus with compostable packaging, plant-based inks and USDA organic certification.”

• Republic Food Enterprise Center, located in Republic, Fayette County, which partners with local farmers and entrepreneurs for the development of sustainable food products across Western Pennsylvania. They will have samples of homemade jellies on toast, hot sauce and salsa, says Robert Junk, director of sales and marketing.

• J&D Cellars, a family-owned small batch winery in Eighty Four, with a new location opening soon at the Street at the Meadows, according to spokeswoman Dot Harvison. They will be sampling and selling wines.

• Red Pump Spirits, a small craft distillery that opened in 2016 in Washington, will be sampling and selling rye whiskey, fruit liqueurs and vodka, says owner and distiller Ed Belfoure.

Nearly 1,000 people attended the Harvest Tasting last year, according to Hart.

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.