Merchant Oyster Company opens in Lawrenceville
Updated 4 hours ago
Edibles from the ocean have a new Pittsburgh home with the recent opening of Merchant Oyster Company in Lawrenceville.
The 4129 Butler St. establishment is serving up oysters, mussels, clams, chowders, soft-shell crab (in season), lobster roll, chef Dennis Marron's "famous crab cakes" and a New Jersey favorite, a pork roll and egg and cheese sandwich, according to a news release.
The bar is stocked with more than 20 beers on tap, along with a vast selection of wines and creative cocktails.
Diners can expect nautical decor and a "fun, old-school" vibe, Marron says.
Marron also opened Or, the Whale at the Distrikt Hotel, 463 Boulevard of the Allies, Pittsburgh, in August. It is a seafood and chophouse inspired by Marron's New Jersey roots.
Details: 412-932-2553 or merchantpgh.com
Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.