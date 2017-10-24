'Witch' ghoulish brew to choose this Halloween weekend?

There is more behind a ghoulish name on a creepy beer label than you might think. If you're like me, you may be susceptible to judging a beer by its cover.

It feels next to impossible not to pick up a bottle that has a devilishly enticing name. Considering all the choices on the shelves, this actually isn't a bad place to start.

Fortunately, there are enough great tasting beers out there that we won't get ourselves into much trouble buying one we've never tried before. Knowing a little more about what's in that beer with the spooky name can help us decide whether to bring a seasonal session to a costume party we're attending, or choose the imperial with a higher alcohol content when it's our turn to hand out candy in the pink bunny suit.

In addition to conjuring a hair-raising name for an attention-grabbing label, brewers take full advantage of fresh autumn produce to make their seasonal beers special. These are true "right-now beers" since many of the ingredients, including peppers, pears, apples and squash were harvested only a short time ago.

I recall thinking how awful habanero peppers might taste in a beer until I tried it. Now, each Halloween season I look forward to indulging in some of the habanero or pumpkin beers that are only on the shelf for a short time. Add a spine-chilling name and you've got the perfect beverage to seduce any blood. . . err, beer-sucker like me.

Here are a few creepy, craft brews that you can find at your local distributor.

Mark Brewer is the Author & Illustrator of Brewology, An Illustrated Dictionary for Beer Lovers.

Dead Guy Ale

Oregon Brewing Co.

Dead Guy Ale

Maibock-style ale (ABV 6.8%). This ale from Oregon has a deep yellow color and a lasting head. The nose is bready, sweet malt and caramel. The popular image on the label was designed to pay respect to the Mayan Day of the Dead. Tastes very malty and sweet with notes of cracker, biscuit, nuts and pepper. Well balanced with hops. Medium to heavy body. Finishes with a boozy warmth and more flavors of malt.

Night of the Living Stout

Full Pint Brewing Co.

Night of the Living Stout

American stout (ABV 7.1%). Pours black with a light tan head. Aroma of charred malt. Tastes smoky with the bitter flavor of unsweetened bakers chocolate. Hop bitterness is present. Medium body with a bitter finish.

Flesh & Blood

Dogfish Head Brewing Co.

Flesh & Blood

American IPA (ABV 7.5%). Pours clear and appears bright orange. Has a floral bouquet with citrus and toasted malt. Abound with citrus flavors of lemon, grapefruit and blood orange. Medium carbonation, medium body and a lingering bitterness from hops on the back end.

The Fear

Flying Dog Brewing Co.

The Fear

Imperial pumpkin ale (ABV 9%). Pours dark brown with a crimson hue and a khaki colored head. Scents of cinnamon, clove and malt. A bit prickly on the tongue due to the use of ginger and clove. Other flavors of cinnamon and nutmeg are present although balanced and not an overly sweet brew. Medium body with a carbonation to match. Finishes mildly astringent with a dry taste of cinnamon and clove.

Howl

Magic Hat Brewing Co.

Howl

Schwarzbier ­is the German word for black beer (ABV 4.6%). Pours a dark brown almost black color with a light tan head. Aromas of smoky charred malt and black licorice. A palate of dark chocolate, anise and a well-balanced bitterness from hops. Lighter body and finishes crisp with a minimal taste of dark chocolate.