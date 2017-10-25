Threadbare Cider & Meads serving up cocktails, pizzas and appetizers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Wigle Whiksey is distilling a new product in a new spot.

Threadbare Cider & Meads, which opened Oct. 20, is a 17,000-square-foot restaurant, cider-making plant and storage facility not far from Wigle's Barrelhouse site on Spring Garden Avenue on the North Side.

Currently, it is serving four ciders as well as cider-based cocktails that are blended with Wigle whiskeys. Its food menu includes three pizzas, as well as a build-your-own, three appetizer platters and two entrees.

Chef Jay Wess says the menu will change often, building around fresh, regional foods.

Meredith Grelli, a co-owner of Wigle, says the cider product is largely the result of the apple whiskey the distiller makes. The apples led them to investigate ciders and that process was fueled when the company began hunting for a new storage site.

The warehouse they found as large enough for all the work they had to do.

Threadbare is considered a sister-firm to Wigle.

The new site even has a lab, where staffers are able to work with varying kinds of yeasts and even hops to produce beverages that range from a traditional apple cider to an oaky, tart product, says Brian Bolzan, head cider maker.

Its name comes from the threadbare ways of Johnny “Appleseed” Chapman, the post-colonial planter who spread apple growth in the Mid-Atlantic states.

Threadbare is at 1291 Spring Garden Ave. It is open 5 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays to Fridays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 4 pm. Sundays.

Bob Karlovits is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.