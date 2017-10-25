Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Food & Drink

Threadbare Cider & Meads serving up cocktails, pizzas and appetizers

Bob Karlovits | Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, 9:21 a.m.
The need for barrel storage space led to finding the Threadbare space.
Bob Karlovits
The need for barrel storage space led to finding the Threadbare space.

Updated 2 hours ago

Wigle Whiksey is distilling a new product in a new spot.

Threadbare Cider & Meads, which opened Oct. 20, is a 17,000-square-foot restaurant, cider-making plant and storage facility not far from Wigle's Barrelhouse site on Spring Garden Avenue on the North Side.

Currently, it is serving four ciders as well as cider-based cocktails that are blended with Wigle whiskeys. Its food menu includes three pizzas, as well as a build-your-own, three appetizer platters and two entrees.

Chef Jay Wess says the menu will change often, building around fresh, regional foods.

Meredith Grelli, a co-owner of Wigle, says the cider product is largely the result of the apple whiskey the distiller makes. The apples led them to investigate ciders and that process was fueled when the company began hunting for a new storage site.

The warehouse they found as large enough for all the work they had to do.

Threadbare is considered a sister-firm to Wigle.

The new site even has a lab, where staffers are able to work with varying kinds of yeasts and even hops to produce beverages that range from a traditional apple cider to an oaky, tart product, says Brian Bolzan, head cider maker.

Its name comes from the threadbare ways of Johnny “Appleseed” Chapman, the post-colonial planter who spread apple growth in the Mid-Atlantic states.

Threadbare is at 1291 Spring Garden Ave. It is open 5 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays to Fridays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 4 pm. Sundays.

Bob Karlovits is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

Related Content
Whiskeys and ryes and rums, oh my! Rivers Casino hosts Pittsburgh Whiskey and Fine Spirits Festival Oct. 27
Area distillers are heading into the 2017 whiskey festival on the North Shore with an enthusiastic spirit — and a good variety of spirits. Besides the ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.