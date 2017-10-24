Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Food & Drink

Greensburg's Soup for a Claus fundraiser sold out

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, 11:54 a.m.
Volunteers, (from left), Pam Cengia and her daughter, Suz Cengia, serve farmhouse chili prepared by Caffe Barista inside the Pottery Playhouse in Greensburg, during the third annual Soup for a Claus charity soup crawl, held throughout downtown Greensburg on Saturday afternoon, Nov. 5, 2016 to benefit Operation Santa Claus.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Updated 4 hours ago

The fourth annual Soup for a Claus fundraiser is sold out.

Set for noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 4 at downtown Greensburg businesses, the popular soup-tasting event supports Operation Santa Claus, which provides holiday dinners to needy families throughout Western Pennsylvania.

Operation Santa Claus is an all-volunteer, nonprofit joint effort of Trib Total Media, Shop ‘n Save and the Salvation Army.

Although the annual fundraising campaign will officially kick off on Thanksgiving and run through the end of 2017, donations can be made at any time of the year, says Lindsay Berdell Bock, Trib Total Media director of promotions and marketing.

Details: 412-320-7956 or osc.triblive.com

