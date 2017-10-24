Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Video: Steelers players Moats, Conner and more team up to cook and help cancer patients at Magee-Womens Hospital

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, 7:24 p.m.

Pittsburgh Steelers B.J. Finney, Arthur Moats, Stephon Tuitt, James Conner and Farrington Huguenin faced off in a different kind of competition Oct. 24 at the ninth annual Healthy Cooking and Eating for Breast Cancer Awareness with the Pittsburgh Steelers at Magee-Womens Hospital of UPMC in Oakland.

The players donned chef coats instead of game-day jerseys and joined the Magee nutrition and culinary staff to prepare two healthy dishes, team-competition style, for 30 breast cancer patients and survivors and their guests from Magee-Womens Breast Cancer Program, which is part of UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, demonstrating how simple it can be to prepare foods that are delicious and nutritious.

The Steelers join the National Football League and its teams in promotion of A Crucial Catch campaign, which is an effort to raise awareness for breast cancer screenings.

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

