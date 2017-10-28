Fresh herbs possible in all those winter meals to come

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

For many, the biggest draw of a home garden is the easy access to fresh herbs. But soon it will be too cold, and there won't be any herbs left to pick straight from the garden. So what can you do to prolong access to your herb garden?

Each herb favors different types of treatments. Here are some tips on how to preserve your favorite herbs in the coming winter months.

MOVE INDOORS

If you grew herbs in containers this summer, some of them may continue to thrive if you bring them indoors, such as rosemary, thyme, sage, mint, lemon balm.

According to Doug Oster, of everybodygardens.com, “Those will be happy to limp along near a window indoors. They're not going to look as great as when they have full sun, but they'll survive.”

Parsley is another herb that's great for the window sill. But the flavor of dried parsley is much different than fresh parsley (and some might say worse), so if you use parsley often, it would be worth investing in a a small potted parsley plant specifically for indoors this winter.

DRYING HERBS

Some herbs like thyme, oregano and sage, won't lose flavor when dried, so this is the best method for their over-winter storage.

“Just cut a little piece of string, pull off the leaves, tie the stems together and hang them upside-down,” Oster says. “I have an unheated sun porch which speeds up the process, but you can hang them anywhere, and they'll be fine.”

Once dry, store in a cool place where they will not be exposed to new moisture.

FREEZING HERBS

Freezing herbs can be an overlooked method of preservation. Mixing them with olive oil can reduce the browning and freezer burn that will naturally occur with this method.

While freezing can be used for the herbs like rosemary, sage, thyme and oregano, it also can work for softer herbs like mint and basil. You'll loose a lot of the texture in these softer varieties, but the flavor will still be there.

“I take as much of the herb as I can and put it into a food processor with some olive oil. Then I'll pour that into an ice cube tray,” Oster says. “One cube is enough for a whole pot of soup or sauce. It retains the flavor well.”

BASIL

Basil is perhaps the most valued herb in the garden because of its versatility in the kitchen. Whether you grow basil in the backyard, or have purchased a bunch at the store, it seems everyone is looking for an effective way to keep basil on hand.

There are a few options for storing basil. Basil leaves can be placed on a baking sheet in the freezer then transferred to a ziplock bag when frozen, but they will loose the color and some texture. Basil also can be mixed with oil in a food processor and frozen, but again, it'll lose it's leafy texture.

So how can a basil fanatic keep the herb going past its prime?

Some species of basil are able to make the journey from indoors to outdoors and back again, such as African blue basil or spicy globe basil.

So if you're crazy about basil, consider starting a container of either of these specialty basils to feed your fix until the spring.

BE CAREFUL

There is typically more than one way to store each herb — it just depends on your intended use for that herb. But there is one safety measure to consider.

“The only thing I tell people is to never store anything in oil at room temperature because you never know what the reaction could be between what's in the oil and what's in the herb itself,” Oster says. “Putting herbs in oil and leaving them on the counter is the perfect storm for botulism. It could kill you.”

TIPS FOR FREEZING HERBS IN OIL

• Choose fresh, healthy herbs from your garden or a local market.

• Consider what you'll use them for this winter and chop the herbs finely in a food processor, by hand, or leave them full size.

• Pack the cube tray wells about 2/3 full. (Consider making blends too, such as rosemary and thyme for chicken and potatoes, or basil and mint for a spicy peanut sauce.)

• Pour olive oil or melted butter into tray wells until full.

• Cover with plastic wrap and freeze overnight.

• Remove cubes from tray and transfer to freezer bags or small containers. Be sure to label each bag or container with the herb and oil inside.

• Pop a cube into your soups, sauces and crockpots all year long for cheap, easy herbs.

