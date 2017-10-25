McGinnis Sisters, Fury Brewing team up for cheddar and beer night
Learn to pair cheddar cheeses and beer at 7 p.m. Oct. 26 during the monthly cheese appreciation night at McGinnis Sisters, 4311 Northern Pike, Monroeville.
Cheese steward Karen Novak will discuss the cheddaring procedure, while guests sample and learn about four different cheddars: grass-fed Kerrygold Reserve and Skellig, a New York cheddar and Colliers Cheddar from Wales.
The cheeses will be paired with four beers from Fury Brewing Co. in North Huntingdon. Beers are expected to include Nuts of Fury, an American brown ale, and Ichabod's Fury, a pumpkin/yam brew.
Novak also will prepare recipes using cheddars, including a beer and cheddar pretzel dip, apple pear relish and a cheddar pub dip.
Cost is $15. Reservations are required at 412-858-7000 or mcginnis-sisters.com .
