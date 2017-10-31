Kings Family Restaurants marking 50th anniversary Nov. 4 with specials

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Kings Family Restaurants is celebrating the big 5-0!

The festivities kick off with golden anniversary party from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 4 at its flagship location on 1820 Lincoln Highway in North Versailles.

At all 25 locations that day, Kings is offering guests a buy-one-get-one free breakfast, lunch or dinner. On Nov. 5, the first 50 guests will receive a free slice of Kings famous apple pie & cinnamon ice cream; the rest of the day the pie is 50 cents.

Kings Family Restaurant is based in North Versailles with 24 locations in the Western Pennsylvania and one in Wintersville, Ohio. Founded in 1967 by Hartley King, the restaurant group averages 500,000 customers per month and employs nearly 1,000 people. The chain was sold to San Diego-based Kelly Companies in 2015.

The establishment is known for its pies and ice cream, but also chili, hot roasted turkey sandwiches and many breakfast options. It's introducing a new menu, keeping old favorites as well as adding items such as craft burgers, pretzel bites, spinach artichoke dip and chips and bourbon glazed salmon.

“As Kings celebrates and reflects on its 50th anniversary, we look forward to an exciting future,” says Kings spokesman Nick Hrehovchak. “We want to show our appreciation to each guest for making us great. Kings is a group of dedicated people that are grateful for the support of the community, and we will always be a group that pays it forward.”

In October, Kings employees and customers fundraised for the American Cancer Society, and presented a check for $10,000 to the Mario Lemieux Foundation to benefit Austin's Playroom Military Project.

Kelly Companies recently relocated its national restaurant operations to Pittsburgh, next to the flagship Kings location in North Versailles. Kelly Companies and its affiliates operates more than 120 restaurants in 27 states, including Fox & Hound, Champps, Baileys, Grady's BBQ, Joe's Crab Shack and Brick House Tavern & Tap.

Details: Kingsfamily.com

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.