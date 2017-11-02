Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Food & Drink

Hershey's Gold: Company offers 1st new candy bar since 1995

The Associated Press | Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, 10:42 a.m.
This image released by The Hershey Company shows their new candy bar Hershey's Gold that will go on sale Dec. 1, 2017. It’s described as a caramelized cream bar embedded with salty peanut and pretzel bits. (The Hershey Company via AP)
This image released by The Hershey Company shows their new candy bar Hershey's Gold that will go on sale Dec. 1, 2017. It’s described as a caramelized cream bar embedded with salty peanut and pretzel bits. (The Hershey Company via AP)

Updated 6 hours ago

PHILADELPHIA — The first new candy bar to carry the Hershey's name in more than two decades is set to hit shelves next month.

The Hershey, Pennsylvania-based candy maker says Hershey's Gold will go on sale Dec. 1. It's described as a caramelized cream bar embedded with salty peanut and pretzel bits. Hershey's says the bar is a response to trends that it says show “the rising popularity of crunchy multi-textured candy.”

Hershey's Gold will be the fourth bar for the brand and the first new one since Hershey's Cookies ‘n Creme was introduced in 1995. The original Hershey's bar was released in 1900 and was followed up by the special dark variety in 1939.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.