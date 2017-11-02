Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Food & Drink

Is a hot dog a sandwich? UberEATS weighs in with its list of top sandwiches

Aaron Aupperlee
Aaron Aupperlee | Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, 2:57 p.m.
The new 'Hell Bent' Primanti Bros. sandwich with genoa salami, capicola and mortadella, produced by Parma Sausage in the Strip District
Jasmine Goldband | Trib Total Media
The new 'Hell Bent' Primanti Bros. sandwich with genoa salami, capicola and mortadella, produced by Parma Sausage in the Strip District

Updated 23 minutes ago

Primanti Bros. snagged five of the top 10 spots, but the McChicken from McDonald's topped the list of sandwiches that Pittsburghers ordered through Uber's UberEATS app.

The ride-share company released the list in advance of National Sandwich Day on Friday.

Before ranking the most popular sandwiches, Uber took sides in a debate that has long rocked the sandwich world.

“At the risk of wading into a massive debate, we're making a call here: hamburgers and hot dogs do not count as sandwiches,” Uber spokesman Craig Ewer wrote.

Passions run high in the is-a-hot-dog-a-sandwich debate, so if you need a minute, take it now.

Here are the top 10 sandwiches that Uber said Pittsburghers ordered through its UberEATS app:

1) McChicken at McDonald's

2) Pitts-Burger and Cheese at Primanti Bros.

3) Bacon, Egg and Cheese at the Bagel Factory

4) Pastrami and Cheese Sandwich at Primanti Bros.

5) Capicola and Cheese Sandwich at Primanti Bros.

6) Summer Avocado Piada at Piada

7) Fried Chicken Sandwich at Wings Over Pittsburgh

8) Angus Sirloin Steak and Cheese Sandwich at Primanti Bros.

9) Corned Beef and Cheese Sandwich at Primanti Bros.

10) Smack Yo Mama Sandwich at The Yard Gastropub. It includes beer cheese, cheddar cheese, onion rings and sweet and tangy BBQ pulled chicken.

The most expensive sandwich available on UberEATS is the Rib Eye sandwich from Green Forest Churrascaria in Penn Hills. The $17 sandwich comes with chimichurri, roasted tomatoes and manchego cheese on Focaccia bread.

UberEATS launched in Pittsburgh in May. The service allows customers to order food from restaurants that don't offer delivery and have an Uber driver bring it to their doors.

Prime sandwich time is 6 p.m. and orders spike on Fridays, according to Uber. In Philadelphia, which knows nothing about sandwiches, the most popular time to order as sandwich is 11 a.m. and orders spike on Sundays.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.

