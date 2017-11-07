Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Restaurants thank veterans with free food

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, 10:12 a.m.
As a way to say “Thank You” to veterans, area restaurants are offering various promotions on food and drinks on or around Nov. 11, Veterans Day.

Denny's

Denny's invites active, non-active and retired military personnel for a free Grand Slam breakfast from 5 a.m. to noon Nov. 10. This classic includes a choice of items such as two fluffy buttermilk or hearty wheat pancakes, two eggs cooked to order, two sizzling bacon strips or hash browns.

“At Denny's, we look forward to honoring America's heroes during our Veterans Day observance event,” says John Dillon, Denny's chief marketing officer in a news release. “We cannot thank our servicemen and women enough and are incredibly grateful for the commitment and sacrifices they have made to defend our country. We are proud to show a small token of our appreciation.”

Details: dennys.com

Eat'n Park

Eat'n Park Restaurants are honoring all active and former U.S. military personnel with a 10 percent discount through Nov. 30. The discount applies to all the guests on the check.

“We are forever thankful for the men and women who have served and for those that are currently serving our country,” says Kevin O'Connell, chief marketing officer, Eat'n Park Restaurants, in a news release. “We are celebrating Veterans Day all month by honoring our military heroes with a special discount that they can enjoy with their family and friends.”

The offer is not valid with any other discounts. Proof of service is required.

Details: eatnpark.com

Applebee's

Applebee's restaurants are offering a free meal for veterans on Nov. 11 to celebrate the 10th anniversary of honoring America's veterans and active-duty military. During that time, Applebee's has donated more than $8.3 million free meals to veterans and active-duty military personnel.

Additionally, through Nov. 11, guests are invited to thank their local retired and active-duty military members through the “Buy A Vet A Bud Program,” where they purchase a Budweiser or Bud Light to be given to a veteran.

The veterans menu includes seven dishes — the American Standard Burger, Butcher's Meat + Potatoes, Three Cheese Chicken Cavatappi, Chicken Tenders Platter, Fiesta Lime Chicken, Double Crunch Shrimp, and Oriental Chicken Salad.

Dine in only. Must present proof of military service.

Other specials

Other area eateries offering deals on Nov. 11, unless otherwise noted, include:

Rivers Casino : Free buffet from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

IHOP : Free stack of red, white and blue pancakes (Nov. 10).

Bar Louie : Free flatbread or burger.

Olive Garden : One free entree from Veterans Day menu.

Primanti Brothers : Free sandwich. p

Red Robin : Free Red Tavern's double burger and steak fries.

TGI Friday's : Free lunch entree (noon to 2 p.m.).

Chipotle : Buy one burrito, burrito bowl, salad or order of tacos get a second free (Nov. 7).

Jaffre's : Veterans eat free Nov. 11 at the Greensburg restaurant. Call for restrictions: 724-838-5372

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

