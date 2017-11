Kennywood offering early Black Friday deals

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Children — and big kids — already dreaming about summer and amusement parks may want to alert Santa Claus to Kennywood's Black Friday sale, with deals now available.

The West Mifflin park is offering season passes, along with discounted ticket prices.

Summer 2018 season passes with unlimited admission are now going for $54.99, according to the park's website, Kennywood.com.

A Ride and Slide pass, with unlimited admission to Kennywood and discounts on Sandcastle Waterpark and Idlewild & Soak Zone admission, is available for $114.99.

A dining pass for 2018, which includes two meals per visit, or one meal at Kennywood and one meal at Sandcastle, are being sold to 2018 Ride and Slide pass holders for $79.99.

Among the Black Friday deals are passes for the park's popular Holiday Lights, senior evening passes, 120th anniversary and family four-pack passes or tickets.

Details: kennywood.com.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.