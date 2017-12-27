Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Food & Drink

Strip District's Pennsylvania Building beginning to fill with tenants

Mary Pickels | Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, 1:09 p.m.
Scott Smith, the founder of East End Brewery, which includes a new location, East End Brewing Company, in the Strip District's Pennsylvania Building.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
The Strip District's Pennsylvania Building already is housing several new businesses, with more food and craft vendors expected this spring, according to Next Pittsburgh.

Site owner and real estate developer Anthony DiCio expects to open a "Pennsylvania Market" early next year, Next Pittsburgh reports.

Tenants currently welcoming patrons along 19th Street include East End Brewing Company , Courtyard Winery , Jonathan Moran Woodworks, and The Olive Tap .

DiCio's family has farmed in Allegheny County for several generations.

The historic Strip District, known as an early home to many Steel City mills and factories, has found a second life as a foodie, shopping and tourist mecca.

The newly designed site is expected to include an outdoor courtyard area for food vendors and crafters as well.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

