Food & Drink

Travel Channel's Man v. Food host Casey Webb whets his appetite in region for Jan. 1 broadcast

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, 3:48 p.m.
Host Casey Webb meets a local polka band at the Church Brew Works as seen on Travel Channel's Man v. Food.
Host Casey Webb meets a local polka band at the Church Brew Works as seen on Travel Channel's Man v. Food.
Host Casey Webb hoists a five-pound Stuffaluffagus sandwich during a visit to Steel City Samiches in Indiana, Pa., as part of a Jan.1 episode of Travel Channel's Man v. Food show.
Host Casey Webb hoists a five-pound Stuffaluffagus sandwich during a visit to Steel City Samiches in Indiana, Pa., as part of a Jan.1 episode of Travel Channel's Man v. Food show.
Travel Channel's Man v. Food host Casey Webb visits Swissvale's D's Six Pax and Dogz as part of a visit to Pittsburgh for an episode that will air on Jan. 1.
Travel Channel's Man v. Food host Casey Webb visits Swissvale's D's Six Pax and Dogz as part of a visit to Pittsburgh for an episode that will air on Jan. 1.

Updated 11 hours ago

Taking on food challenges nationwide, the Travel Channel's Man v. Food star Casey Webb will showcase three regional restaurants - two in Pittsburgh and one in Indiana - in the network's Jan. 1 broadcast, scheduled for 9 p.m.

Webb, known for his love of an eating challenge, will ring in the new year while chowing down on eats from the Church Brew Works , D's Six Pax & Dogz , in Swissvale, and Steel City Samiches Bar & Grille in Indiana.

The Travel Channel promotes the show as Webb's quest to "find America's most delicious, unique eats – taking on legendary eating challenges."

"Man v. Food is a true, pop culture phenomenon that has inspired more than 1,000 new restaurant eating challenges in the last several years," says Courtney White, senior vice president of programming and development at the Travel Channel.

During earlier visits, Webb took on Church Brew Works' Buffalo Chicken Pierogi, according to Travel Channel spokeswoman Kelly Rivezzi.

At D's Six Pax and Dogz, he wrapped his eager mouth around a Hot Valentine, described as a kielbasa topped with sweet potato fries and sriracha slaw.

He may have met his match with Steel City Samiches' "Stuffaluffagus," a five-pound sammy consisting of meat, cheese, fries, and coleslaw, all "sandwiched" between the top and bottom of an entire loaf of Italian bread.

Steel City offers challengers and one partner the chance to consume a Stuffaluffagus in 30 minutes, with winners receiving one-half off the price, a photo on the wall and, of course, bragging rights.

Current record to beat? Nine minutes and 27 seconds, according to the restaurant's website.

Stay tuned.

Webb joined the show this year, replacing former long-time host Adam Richman.

"Travel Channel couldn't resist getting back on the road, visiting cities across the United States, where our 'Man' will take on new unbelievable foods and flavor," White says.

The show has visited Pittsburgh in the past, sampling edibles at Primanti Bros., DeLuca's Diner and Quaker Steak & Lube.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

