Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Food & Drink

Toast with a wizard with 'Lord of the Rings' wines

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Warner Bros. and Lot18 have created four 'Lord of the Rings' wines.
Lot18.com
Warner Bros. and Lot18 have created four 'Lord of the Rings' wines.

Updated 6 hours ago

Warner Bros. has teamed up with Lot18 to release a line of wine inspired by Peter Jackson's “Lord of the Rings” trilogy. The four vintages (and the company's descriptions) include:

2016 Gandalf Monterey County Pinot Noir: Gandalf can only be embodied by a subtle yet complex Pinot

2016 Frodo Lodi Old Vine Zinfandel: An old-vine Zinfandel that's as honest and pure as a Hobbit's heart

2016 Galadriel Bordeaux Blanc: Like Galadriel, this impressive white will imbue an immediate sense of devotion

2015 Aragorn Appellation Lussac-St. Émilion Contrôlée: A wine fit for a king as honorable as Aragorn

The labels have character silhouettes and locations in Middle-earth, according to Entertainment Weekly. Each vintage is limited to only 6,000 bottles. The set of all four is $75, while one bottle is $20 at Lot18.com .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.