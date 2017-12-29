Craft brewers form guild to promote their suds and city

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Working together to further their cause of local beer promotion, 28 independent Allegheny County craft breweries recently formed the Pittsburgh Brewers Guild.

In a news released posted to breakingbrews.com in mid-December, the guild's mission is described as providing a strong, united voice for those breweries and bettering their position in relation to promotion, legislation, and representation.

The guild's ultimate goal, the release states, is for Pittsburgh and Allegheny County to become national destinations for craft beer lovers.

We're pretty excited for the Pittsburgh Brewers Guild to give a unified voice to local breweries and help to promote great, local beer. Which happens to be our favorite kind! https://t.co/oLoCp1an4m ... #SCBPVet #steelcitybigpour #drinklocal #SCBP pic.twitter.com/nxMD01AH4a — Steel City Big Pour (@CJbigpour) December 26, 2017

An early project will be establishment of a brewery guide in Allegheny County, featuring information on craft breweries throughout Pittsburgh and Allegheny County's suburbs.

The guide is expected to be similar to other "beer trails" in cities including Philadelphia, Denver, and Asheville, N.C., while getting out the word about Pittsburgh's craft beer and encouraging fans to plan a visit.

Plans including working with Visit Pittsburgh to promote guide and tourism efforts, according to the release.

Consumer education and outreach to keep craft beer fans well-informed also will be part of the effort.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.