Food & Drink

Craft brewers form guild to promote their suds and city

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, 11:42 a.m.
Craft beers are a popular Pennsylvania draw, and some Pittsburgh brewers hope to boost sales and awareness through a newly formed brewers guild.
Updated 3 hours ago

Working together to further their cause of local beer promotion, 28 independent Allegheny County craft breweries recently formed the Pittsburgh Brewers Guild.

In a news released posted to breakingbrews.com in mid-December, the guild's mission is described as providing a strong, united voice for those breweries and bettering their position in relation to promotion, legislation, and representation.

The guild's ultimate goal, the release states, is for Pittsburgh and Allegheny County to become national destinations for craft beer lovers.

An early project will be establishment of a brewery guide in Allegheny County, featuring information on craft breweries throughout Pittsburgh and Allegheny County's suburbs.

The guide is expected to be similar to other "beer trails" in cities including Philadelphia, Denver, and Asheville, N.C., while getting out the word about Pittsburgh's craft beer and encouraging fans to plan a visit.

Plans including working with Visit Pittsburgh to promote guide and tourism efforts, according to the release.

Consumer education and outreach to keep craft beer fans well-informed also will be part of the effort.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

