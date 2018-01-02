Potatoes pack a powerful recipe punch

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Mashed, baked, sliced into fries or shredded into hash browns, potatoes are among the most popular and versatile vegetables.

They can even be turned into entrees, like gnocchi, sloppy joe pie and potato pancakes.

Rib-stickin' russets also can star in dessert, like holiday cookies and potato truffles.

The Idaho Potato Commission has a bushel of recipes to incorporate the inexpensive and healthy spud into one's diet.

Latin Idaho Potato Power Bowl

It's kicking off the new year with a zesty Latin Idaho Potato Power Bowl, packed with colorful and nutrient-rich ingredients like arugula, cherry tomatoes, onions, black beans, corn, roasted pork and dusted potato wedges.

The dish is flavored with cumin, enjoying its own current run of popularity in numerous dishes.

1 ear of corn, husk and silk removed

6 tablespoons olive oil, divided

4 russet Idaho potatoes, cut into wedges

1 teaspoon cumin

Salt and pepper

1 cup cooked roasted pork, chopped or shredded

1 plantain, peeled and sliced into one-quarter inch pieces

2 cups arugula

1⁄4 cup cherry tomatoes, diced

1⁄4 red onion, chopped

1⁄2 cup black beans

Guacamole and salsa verde for serving

Brush the corn with one tablespoon olive oil and grill over high heat 10-15 minutes, until golden with a few char marks on all sides.

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Line a baking sheet with foil.

In a large bowl, toss the potato wedges with the olive oil, cumin, salt and pepper. Spread two tablespoons of olive oil on the prepared baking sheet and allow it to heat in the oven for five to seven minutes, until just smoking. Carefully arrange potatoes on the baking sheet in a single layer. Bake for 25-30 minutes, flipping once, halfway through cook time.

Meanwhile, line an additional baking sheet with foil. Toss the pork in one tablespoon oil and arrange in a flat layer on the sheet. Place on the bottom rack in the oven and cook until crispy, flipping once halfway through cook time.

In a skillet over medium-high heat, heat the remaining two tablespoons olive oil. Place the sliced plantains in the oil and cook five minutes. Flip and cook another five minutes. Remove and place over a paper towel to drain. Place each slice back in the oil for another five to eight minutes, flipping once more. Remove from skillet and place over a fresh paper towel. Season with salt.

Arrange the wedges in the bowl with the arugula. Remover the corn from the cob and divide into each bowl. Add the cherry tomatoes, red onion, black beans, crispy carnita pork, and fried plantains to each bowl. Serve with salsa verde and fresh guacamole on the side to mix in.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.