Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Food & Drink

Taste of Westmoreland returning in March for 25th time

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, 1:30 p.m.
Jimmy Pirlo, (R), of Wyano, takes a Texas Roadhouse sample from server, Erin Shirley, at the Congregation Emanu-El Israel's 24th Annual Taste of Westmoreland, held in Chambers Hall at Pitt-Greensburg on Saturday evening, March 12, 2016.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Jimmy Pirlo, (R), of Wyano, takes a Texas Roadhouse sample from server, Erin Shirley, at the Congregation Emanu-El Israel's 24th Annual Taste of Westmoreland, held in Chambers Hall at Pitt-Greensburg on Saturday evening, March 12, 2016.
Prantl's Burnt Almond Torte is a regional favorite. The bakery, which is opening a baking facility and storefront in Greensburg, will participate in the 2018 Taste of Westmoreland on March 10.
PRANTL'S
Prantl's Burnt Almond Torte is a regional favorite. The bakery, which is opening a baking facility and storefront in Greensburg, will participate in the 2018 Taste of Westmoreland on March 10.
Buffalo Wild Wings is returning as one of dozens of food purveyors expected to offer delectable samples when the popular Taste of Westmoreland returns to the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg on March 10.
Congregation Emanu-El Israel
Buffalo Wild Wings is returning as one of dozens of food purveyors expected to offer delectable samples when the popular Taste of Westmoreland returns to the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg on March 10.

Updated 2 minutes ago

For 24 years, area residents visited Congregation Emanu-El Israel's Taste of Westmoreland to sample selections from the region's restaurants and caterers.

After a one-year hiatus, the Greensburg synagogue's signature fundraiser — and the county's largest food showcase — will return.

Scheduled for 6 to 8:30 p.m. March 10 at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg's Chambers Hall, the event is expected to include up to 30 food purveyors, says chairwoman Karen Chobirko.

The food event has typically drawn 1,000 or more attendees.

People already are calling for tickets — on sale now — and restaurant operators are reaching out to participate, Chobirko says.

“I was very pleased to see there is interest,” she says.

The popular food festival was put on hold for an important reason, Chobirko says.

“Rabbi (Sara) Perman is no longer our rabbi. We were focusing on finding her replacement,” she says.

Perman retired in June after 31 years at the Reform Jewish synagogue.

Rabbi Stacy Petersohn assumed her new duties last summer.

The Taste of Westmoreland's 25th anniversary will include door prizes from area merchants, salons, gift shops and supermarkets, and a large Chinese and silent auction, according to the Congregation Emanu-El Israel website.

Returning participants include Buffalo Wild Wings and Bean and Baguette, while new vendors include Prantl's Bakery, which is opening a baking facility and storefront in Greensburg, and DeGennaro's Restaurant and Lounge in South Greensburg.

Individual tickets cost $25, $10 for those 12 and under. Tickets bought in blocks of 10 more in advance cost $20 each.

They are on sale now from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays at Congregation Emanu-El Israel, 222 N. Main St., Greensburg.

Tickets will be sold beginning in February at DeGennaro's Restaurant; Giant Eagle stores at Eastgate Shopping Plaza in Greensburg and Mountain Laurel Plaza in Latrobe; Norwin Chamber of Commerce, 321 Main St., Irwin; Rose Style Shoppe, 906 Ligonier St., Latrobe; and Shop ‘n Save locations in Murrysville, Youngwood, Greensburg and Latrobe.

Details: 724-834-0560 or cei-greensburg.org/taste

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.