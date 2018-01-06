Simple, tasty describe mashed cauliflower dish

Let's say you've resolved to eat healthier in the New Year, but find yourself tripped up over and over again by your unconquerable yen for food that's rich and delicious. And let's also say that one of your favorite dishes is mashed potatoes.

There are no potatoes in this recipe, but by the time your family and guests have polished off a serving of this side dish, every one of them will be swearing that these are the smoothest, tastiest mashed potatoes they've ever eaten

Cauliflower Mashed Potatoes

Start to finish: 55 minutes (25 minutes hands-on)

Servings: 6

1 small head cauliflower (about 2 1⁄ 4 pounds), core removed and cut into 1 1⁄ 2 -inch pieces

1⁄ 2 teaspoon kosher salt

3 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided

Chopped chives for garnish

In a large skillet combine the cauliflower with the salt and 1 1⁄ 2 tablespoons of the butter cut into small chunks. Pour in enough water to reach just below the top of the cauliflower pieces, cover and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer, covered, until the cauliflower is tender, about 10 minutes.

Transfer the cauliflower with a slotted spoon to a bowl and bring the liquid remaining in the pan back to a boil. Boil the liquid until it is reduced to about 1⁄ 3 - 1⁄ 2 of a cup. Working in two batches, transfer half of the cooked cauliflower to a blender and add half of the reduced liquid. Puree until smooth, scraping down the sides several times as necessary. Transfer the mixture to the skillet. Repeat the procedure with the remaining cauliflower and liquid and heat the puree in the skillet, stirring, just until hot. Add salt to taste and serve, topping each portion with a tiny slice of the remaining 1 1⁄ 2 tablespoons butter and a sprinkling of chives.

Sara Moulton is host of public television's “Sara's Weeknight Meals.” She was executive chef at Gourmet magazine for nearly 25 years and spent a decade hosting several Food Network shows including “Cooking Live.”