Food & Drink

Mt. Pleasant Public Library's Cookbook Club mixes up food, fun, fellowship

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, 8:57 p.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

A fondness for food, hospitality and conversation, along with an interest in cooking and sharing recipes, is behind Mt. Pleasant Public Library director Mary Kaufman's decision to start a Cookbook Club.

Open to any area residents, the club typically meets at noon the last Saturday of the month.

Some meetings have pre-planned themes, and cookbooks are available at the library check-out desk for those interested, Kaufman says.

After starting in the position a year ago, and considering various options for inviting more members of the public into the facility, Kaufman discovered an interest among some visitors and patrons in cooking.

Starting in September, club participants have entertained themes ranging from harvest to holidays.

A recent spread included zuppa toscana, bulgur salad with broccoli and Craisins, bacon and cheddar frittatas, pepperoni rolls, barbecue short ribs, and an array of homemade baked goods.

“It's really just a great time for fellowship,” Kaufman says.

Participants range from young adults to senior citizens, and anyone is welcome to contribute to and share in the bounty, she says.

Just bring your favorite dish and your appetite — for both food and conversation.

The library provides coffee and table settings. Guests are asked to RSVP to help with planning.

The next Cookbook Club brunch will be at noon Jan. 27.

Details: 724-547-3850 or mountpleasantpalibrary.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

Some of the many items 'brunchers' brought to a recent Mt. Pleasant Public Library Cookbook Club gathering.
Mary Pickels | Tribune-Review
Some of the many items 'brunchers' brought to a recent Mt. Pleasant Public Library Cookbook Club gathering.
Zuppa toscana soup, one of the contributooms to a recent Cookbook Club brunch at the Mt. Pleasant Public Library.
Mary Pickels | Tribune-Review
Zuppa toscana soup, one of the contributooms to a recent Cookbook Club brunch at the Mt. Pleasant Public Library.
Mini frittatas with bacon and cheddar, part of the sampling 'menu' at a recent Cookbook Club brunch.
Mary Pickels | Tribune-Review
Mini frittatas with bacon and cheddar, part of the sampling 'menu' at a recent Cookbook Club brunch.
A colorful salad with bulgur, broccoli, and Craisins was one guest's recipe for a Cookbook Club brunch in December.
Mary Pickels | Tribune-Review
A colorful salad with bulgur, broccoli, and Craisins was one guest's recipe for a Cookbook Club brunch in December.
