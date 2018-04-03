Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Food & Drink

How well do you know your kiwi?

The Sacramento Bee | Tuesday, April 3, 2018, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

Kiwifruit is native to China, which considers this berry its national fruit. Europeans originally called it “Chinese gooseberry.”

Farmers started growing this fruit commercially about a century ago in New Zealand. That's where American servicemen first tasted “kiwifruit,” and they helped popularize it in the United States after World War II. First importing it in 1962, California produce pioneer Frieda Caplan gets credit for introducing millions of Americans to “kiwifruit” under that name.

Imported kiwis — primarily from New Zealand, Italy and Chile — make this popular winter fruit available year-round.

Nutrition: One (3-inch long) kiwifruit contains 42 calories; 1 cup chopped kiwifruit has 102 calories. One kiwifruit supplies a full adult daily allowance of vitamin C; that's more per ounce than oranges. Kiwifruit also is high in vitamin K, copper and fiber.

Selection: California-grown kiwifruit is available from October through May. Look for firm, unblemished fruit; big or small taste about the same. Kiwi are picked green and ripen off the vine. Gently press the outside of the fruit with your thumb; a ripe kiwi will give to slight pressure. A firm one needs more time.

Storage: Kiwifruit will keep several days on the kitchen counter and four weeks (or more) unwrapped in the refrigerator crisper drawer.

To ripen: Put firm kiwis in a brown paper bag with an apple or banana, which releases ethylene gas. That speeds ripening. Check daily.

Preparation: Kiwi's fuzzy brown skin is edible (and full of fiber), but the peel is usually discarded. To remove the flesh, slice kiwi lengthwise and scoop out the sweet, juicy meat with a spoon. The tiny black seeds are edible.

Don't mix with milk or Jello: Raw kiwis contain an enzyme — actinidain — that breaks down milk proteins. That's problematic when combining kiwifruit with dairy products. For example in a pavlova (a cream-filled meringue topped with kiwi), place kiwi slices on top of whipped cream just before serving, instead of folding the fruit into the cream.

That same enzyme prevents gelatin from jelling, so don't add fresh kiwi to Jello; it will never set. The same goes for gelatin-based desserts.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me