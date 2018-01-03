Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Food & Drink

Sweets to sip and savor at Christian W. Klay Winery

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, 4:15 p.m.
The pairing of wine with chocolate has long been considered a sound idea for a decadent, yet not overwhelming, dessert repast. Christian W. Klay Winery will again host Wine & Chocolate at its Fayette County site on Feb. 10 and Feb. 17.
pexels.com
The pairing of wine with chocolate has long been considered a sound idea for a decadent, yet not overwhelming, dessert repast. Christian W. Klay Winery will again host Wine & Chocolate at its Fayette County site on Feb. 10 and Feb. 17.
Grab your favorite oenophile and/or chocaholic and head for the Christian W. Klay Winery on Feb. 10 or Feb. 17 for its Wine & Chocolate pairing. Indulge while listening to live soft rock.
pexels.com
Grab your favorite oenophile and/or chocaholic and head for the Christian W. Klay Winery on Feb. 10 or Feb. 17 for its Wine & Chocolate pairing. Indulge while listening to live soft rock.

Updated 12 hours ago

During the sweetest of months, what cupid worth his or her salt could pass up an event featuring chocolate and wine?

Christian W. Klay Winery in Chalkhill, Fayette County, will host two such pairings at 1 p.m. Feb. 10 and Feb. 17.

Samples of wine and chocolate will be offered while patrons listen to soft rock performed live by Shelly McCombie .

Bring your valentine, or a group of galentines or palentines, and enjoy an afternoon of decadence, some fruit of the vine and the (cocoa) bean and the Laurel Highland's winter beauty.

Cost is $25 per person, and advance reservations are required.

Details: 724-439-3424 or cwklaywinery.com.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.