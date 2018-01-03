Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Food & Drink

Cadbury makes a game of its new white Creme eggs

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, 12:54 p.m.
Cadbury
LONDON — British confectioner Cadbury is making a white chocolate version of its popular Easter Creme egg — and offering a cash prize for those who find them as it tries to bolster the product's appeal.

But sadly only in England.

The company says it will make a small batch of about 350 to 400 white eggs, for sale until Easter Sunday on April 1. Each will carry a prize of at least 100 pounds ($130).

Cadbury's has faced accusations of cheapening its chocolate recipe in its Creme Egg since it was taken over by Kraft Foods in 2010 and is hoping to ramp up interest in the product, which first went on sale in 1971.

White eggs will be wrapped in the same foil as regular Creme Eggs, making the hunt a blind draw.

