Houlihan's closing its Station Square site this week

The Station Square branch of Houlihan's restaurant will close on Jan. 6, ending 37 years of service at the retail/office complex.

In a Facebook posting lamenting "our final farewell," a statement notes the popular restaurant and watering hole on Pittsburgh's South Side, has "made the difficult decision to close" that site at week's end.

Restaurant officials invite patrons to join in "one last celebration" through Jan. 6, and enter to win free food for a year at its locations in Cranberry and Mt. Lebanon.

Throughout the post, customers recall fondly visiting the restaurant for birthday and anniversary dinners, baby showers and communion parties, after work drinks and, as one person notes, "smoking my one and only cigar."

Known for its pub fare, sandwiches, salads, and perhaps most famously, for its potato soup, the site kept busy for years with diners from surrounding businesses and tourists visiting Station Square.

No reason is listed for the decision to close its doors after nearly 40 years of business.

