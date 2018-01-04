Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Food & Drink

Houlihan's closing its Station Square site this week

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, 10:21 a.m.
After 37 years of serving lunch, dinner and happy hour customers, the Houlihan's restaurant in Station Square will close on Jan. 6.
stationsquare.com
After 37 years of serving lunch, dinner and happy hour customers, the Houlihan's restaurant in Station Square will close on Jan. 6.
Happy hour made happier at Houlihan's, with this Bloody Mary topped with mini appetizers. The meal and drink in one will no longer be served at the Station Square location, which is closing Jan. 6 after 37 years.
Facebook
Happy hour made happier at Houlihan's, with this Bloody Mary topped with mini appetizers. The meal and drink in one will no longer be served at the Station Square location, which is closing Jan. 6 after 37 years.

Updated 3 hours ago

The Station Square branch of Houlihan's restaurant will close on Jan. 6, ending 37 years of service at the retail/office complex.

In a Facebook posting lamenting "our final farewell," a statement notes the popular restaurant and watering hole on Pittsburgh's South Side, has "made the difficult decision to close" that site at week's end.

Restaurant officials invite patrons to join in "one last celebration" through Jan. 6, and enter to win free food for a year at its locations in Cranberry and Mt. Lebanon.

Throughout the post, customers recall fondly visiting the restaurant for birthday and anniversary dinners, baby showers and communion parties, after work drinks and, as one person notes, "smoking my one and only cigar."

Known for its pub fare, sandwiches, salads, and perhaps most famously, for its potato soup, the site kept busy for years with diners from surrounding businesses and tourists visiting Station Square.

No reason is listed for the decision to close its doors after nearly 40 years of business.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

