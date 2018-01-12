Galley Group creates food halls, opportunity in Rust Belt cities

Galley Group is bringing food halls with character to Rust Belt cities. This veteran-owned food hall accelerator is creating unique dining experiences for communities that focus on stellar bar programs and food at approachable prices.

The group's flagship location, Smallman Galley in Pittsburgh's Strip District, opened in 2015 as a launch pad for new restaurant concepts.

Debuting in December was Galley Group's second location in Pittsburgh, Federal Galley, in Nova Place on the North Side, as part of a $100 million redevelopment of the former Allegheny Center. Ohio City Galley in Cleveland is set to open in late summer and a food hall also will open later this year in Detroit.

When Tyler Benson and Ben Mantica met four years ago as lieutenants in the U.S. Navy, they had the opportunity to hang out off duty in street food markets in various cities throughout Southeast Asia. They were attracted to the energy of these communal meeting places and how their markets became the center of these cities.

“We saw a ton of people sitting together, sharing and getting excited about food and we thought it would be a great concept in the States,” Mantica says.

When the pair came back to the States three years ago, they were both transitioning out of the military and thought about pursuing other careers: Benson searching for finance jobs and Mantica having been accepted into law school. They decided to abort those missions and start Galley Group, Inc. instead.

“We looked at the restaurant industry and saw a lot of barriers to entry for chefs to open up their own restaurants,” Mantica says. “After talking with a lot of people in the tech industry, we modeled our company after them.”

Galley Group is a food hall development, management and advisory company focusing on creating high-volume spaces that provide quality fare and top-notch bar programs in a communal setting.

“We went to a million food halls around the country and in most of them it was just people leasing space,” Mantica says. “We are giving chefs the opportunity to run their own businesses, develop a brand and create a voice for themselves.”

Smallman Galley has four fully equipped kitchens, two bars, a coffee and espresso bar and seating for 200 people. Chefs apply to Galley Group with their ideas and restaurant concepts and go through an interview process before being chosen for a minimum 12-month residency.

The location is on its second set of chefs. The restaurants include Iron Born, which focuses on hand-forged pizza; Colonia, with Latin American cuisine; Banhmilicious, with modern Vietnamese food; and Brunoise, focusing on progressive American cuisine.

The chefs set the menu, hire their own staff, and run their own businesses, while Galley Group helps them with business and management in areas such as accounting, legal and customer service. In the final six months of the residency, Galley Group will help the chefs find a site in Pittsburgh and assist with financing through the group's partnerships with real estate developers and financiers.

“We are big proponents to be a platform to create small businesses,” Mantica says. “We are looking for chefs who have compelling stories and give them the ability to run their own restaurants.”

Of the first group, Jessica Lewis who ran the vegetable-forward Carota Café, helped open Or, The Whale in downtown Pittsburgh and is now the director of operations. Stephen Eldridge of Provision PGH is now running two of the restaurants at Federal Galley — another Provision PGH, with unique takes on some classic American dishes, and El Lugar, which specializes in traditional Mexican flavors.

The new Federal Galley also features four restaurant concepts, a full bar focusing on craft beer and an outdoor beer garden.

Bradley Ott, vice president of commercial operations for Faros Properties, developer of Nova Place, says that the company was looking to add more amenities to Nova Place for residents, office tenants and the community that would give them more food options as well as attract a nighttime crowd to the property.

“We talked about many different options, including a market-type location like Reading Terminal Market, but we got connected with Galley Group and our goals aligned,” Ott says. “The North Side seemed like a logical location for them since it's far enough away from Smallman Galley and everyone knows the brand.”

One of the four kitchens in Federal Galley houses Michigan & Trumbull, owned by Detroit natives Kristin Calverley and Nathan Peck, who are serving up thick-cut Detroit style pizza. The couple had a business plan but zero capital, and felt the application process for applying for a small business loan was scary.

“We spontaneously applied to Smallman Galley after eating there, since it's a great option for people who have an idea but no resources,” Calverley says. Eventually they were invited to open at Federal Galley.

Unlike Smallman Galley, Federal Galley has more long-term leases for its kitchens and also provides invaluable resources for the chefs on how to open and operate a business. The fourth restaurant is Vincent Perri's Supper, a take on New American Cuisine with many vegan and gluten-free offerings.

“They gave us a checklist of items they want to be done before opening, like opening a bank account and filing for an LLC,” Calverley says. “I know you can Google all of these things but it's really nice to have it in front of you and have their support along the way if we have any questions.”

Though Galley Group isn't looking to open other accelerator spaces in Pittsburgh (at least not yet) they do have their sights set on other Rust Belt cities.

Benson and Mantica say they are drawn to these cities because they exhibit the same characteristics that they love about Pittsburgh: an ever-growing millennial demographic, revitalization and redevelopment and affordability.

“There's not a ton of competition in these markets right now and we love the idea of getting in there and being the first ones to help local chefs get something going,” Benson says.

Applications are being accepted through Jan. 31 for both the Ohio City Galley and the new class at Smallman Galley.

Details: galleygrp.com

Sarah Sudar is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.