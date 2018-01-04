Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Food & Drink

Tech and tea, new app-operated kettle launched from across the pond

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, 11:15 a.m.
Progammable by app, the new iKettle by British company Smarter is now being sold at Best Buy stores in the U.S.
Submitted
Leave it to the British to come up with a way to blend technology with brewing the perfect cup of tea.

Heating water to a precise temperature for brewing tea or preparing a baby's bottle can now be accomplished by connecting a kettle to an app.

Smarter , which describes itself as one of the fastest growing U.K. connected-home companies, is launching its iKettle 3rd Generation, now available at Best Buy stores.

According to a news release, the iKettle enables users to remotely boil water with the Smarter app. The app also can adjust water temperature, schedule "wake up mode" so one is not left waiting for that first morning cuppa, or "Home Mode," making sure one can unwind at day's end with hot tea.

The app can help keep water at a desired temperature for up to 40 minutes, and monitor remaining water levels in the kettle.

Beyond heating water for tea, instant coffee and hot cereal, iKettle can send parents of newborns an alert when water is at the right temperature for a bottle feeding. No more testing formula's heat with a sometimes painful wrist sprinkle.

And those already using Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant can turn on the iKettle using voice commands.

Convenience does not come cheap, however. Smarter iKettle 3rd Generation has a retail price tag of $149.99.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

