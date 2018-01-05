'Soup's On' will satisfy hunger, ease chill in Ligonier

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It's the most wonderful time of the year, for soup sampling, that is, and the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce is hosting its Ninth Annual Soup's On event 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 24.

Tickets will go on sale on Feb. 1, and tend to sell out quickly. No tickets will be available the day of the event.

The popular event invites participants to work their way around numerous Ligonier merchants as they host local restaurants serving delicious samples of soup.

The event also offers an opportunity to visit and patronize shops and restaurants.

Tickets are $15 each and can be purchased by visiting the chamber office, 120 E. Main St., or calling and ordering with a credit card.

Details: 724-238-4200 or ligonier.com.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.