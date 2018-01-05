Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Food & Drink

'Soup's On' will satisfy hunger, ease chill in Ligonier

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, 9:12 a.m.
(from right), Lauren Cassler offers samples of chicken amaretto almondine soup from Carol & Dave's Roadhouse in Ligonier, to Kelly Hoover, of Greensburg, and Cindy Knaus, of Latrobe, during the fifth annual Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce Soup’s On, held in various locations around Ligonier on March 22, 2014. This year's event is planned for March 24.
Kim Stepinsky | for the Tribune-Review
(from right), Lauren Cassler offers samples of chicken amaretto almondine soup from Carol & Dave's Roadhouse in Ligonier, to Kelly Hoover, of Greensburg, and Cindy Knaus, of Latrobe, during the fifth annual Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce Soup’s On, held in various locations around Ligonier on March 22, 2014. This year's event is planned for March 24.

Updated 7 hours ago

It's the most wonderful time of the year, for soup sampling, that is, and the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce is hosting its Ninth Annual Soup's On event 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 24.

Tickets will go on sale on Feb. 1, and tend to sell out quickly. No tickets will be available the day of the event.

The popular event invites participants to work their way around numerous Ligonier merchants as they host local restaurants serving delicious samples of soup.

The event also offers an opportunity to visit and patronize shops and restaurants.

Tickets are $15 each and can be purchased by visiting the chamber office, 120 E. Main St., or calling and ordering with a credit card.

Details: 724-238-4200 or ligonier.com.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.