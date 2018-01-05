Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Food & Drink

Calling all foodies, Nemacolin hosting Restaurant Week

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, 10:24 a.m.
Kristin Butterworth, chef de cuisine of Lautrec at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort, one of the four resort eateries featured in its upcoming Restaurant Week.
GreenStudiosLLC
Updated 5 hours ago

Area foodies looking for new menus to sample should plan a trip to Nemacolin Woodlands Resort the week of Jan. 21-25.

In an effort to show off its most popular restaurants - Lautrec, Aqueous, Autumn and the Tavern - the Farmington, Fayette County resort is hosting its first Restaurant Week.

Patrons will enjoy three courses from a special menu that will showcase the resort's diverse and critically acclaimed restaurants, according to a release.

Lautrec's menu, priced at $60 per person, includes a choice of Grilled Gem Lettuce or Roasted Sweet Potato Soup, Braised Short Rib or Footprint Farm Chicken and orange posset for dessert.

Aqueous is offering, at $50 per person, Smoked Tomato Bisque or Classic Caesar Salad, Pan Seared Salmon, Grilled Flank Steak or Airline Chicken Breast and caramel cheesecake.

Autumn's menu, for $40 per person, offers a Wedge Salad or Butternut Squash and Apple Bisque, Footprint Farm Chicken, Atlantic Salmon or Pumpkin Risotto and apple tart Tatin.

The Tavern will offer, at $30 a person, choice of Chili or Baby Kale Salad, Falafel Sandwich or Reuben and turtle cheesecake.

Details: 866-344-6957 or nemacolin.com.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

