Calling all foodies, Nemacolin hosting Restaurant Week

Area foodies looking for new menus to sample should plan a trip to Nemacolin Woodlands Resort the week of Jan. 21-25.

In an effort to show off its most popular restaurants - Lautrec, Aqueous, Autumn and the Tavern - the Farmington, Fayette County resort is hosting its first Restaurant Week.

Patrons will enjoy three courses from a special menu that will showcase the resort's diverse and critically acclaimed restaurants, according to a release.

Lautrec's menu, priced at $60 per person, includes a choice of Grilled Gem Lettuce or Roasted Sweet Potato Soup, Braised Short Rib or Footprint Farm Chicken and orange posset for dessert.

Aqueous is offering, at $50 per person, Smoked Tomato Bisque or Classic Caesar Salad, Pan Seared Salmon, Grilled Flank Steak or Airline Chicken Breast and caramel cheesecake.

Autumn's menu, for $40 per person, offers a Wedge Salad or Butternut Squash and Apple Bisque, Footprint Farm Chicken, Atlantic Salmon or Pumpkin Risotto and apple tart Tatin.

The Tavern will offer, at $30 a person, choice of Chili or Baby Kale Salad, Falafel Sandwich or Reuben and turtle cheesecake.

Details: 866-344-6957 or nemacolin.com.

