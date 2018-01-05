Meadows Original Frozen Custard readying to serve customers soon

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Paraphrasing a line from the movie “Field of Dreams,” The Meadows Original Frozen Custard shop in Greensburg announces plans to re-open on Jan. 20, more than a year after a fire damaged the shop at 660 Mt. Pleasant St.

“Rebuild it and they will come” declares a banner across a photo on the site's Facebook page.

A late night fire on Jan. 2, 2017, led to a Facebook post the next day stating the “interior is quite trashed.”

The post also noted immediate plans to rebuild.

Throughout the year, photos and videos on the site detail the restoration efforts, noting progress and the occasional setback. Re-opening dates were moved forward, as custard aficionados cheered the efforts.

Operators held onto a sense of humor, with cartoons and requests for patience.

The re-opening invitation for “Meadows 2.0,” at 11 a.m. Jan. 20, reads:

“Join us for the grand re-opening of the Meadows Greensburg. Ask us about our fire sale.”

Those salivating for frozen yogurt, Italian ice, cakes, pies, sundaes and obviously, custard can look forward to enjoying their favorite treats soon.

Bonus: unlike summertime, no worries about the sweet stuff melting.

Details: 724-850-7020 or on Facebook.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.