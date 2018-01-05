Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Food & Drink

Meadows Original Frozen Custard readying to serve customers soon

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, 11:54 a.m.
More than one year after a fire damaged The Meadows Original Frozen Custard, the popular Greensburg business has announced it will re-open on Jan. 20.
Facebook
More than one year after a fire damaged The Meadows Original Frozen Custard, the popular Greensburg business has announced it will re-open on Jan. 20.
Firefighters work at the scene of a fire at The Meadows Original Frozen Custard shop on Mt. Pleasant Street late Monday night Jan. 2, 2017. The shop is scheduled to re-open on Jan. 20.
Joe Napsha | Tribune-Review
Firefighters work at the scene of a fire at The Meadows Original Frozen Custard shop on Mt. Pleasant Street late Monday night Jan. 2, 2017. The shop is scheduled to re-open on Jan. 20.

Updated 2 hours ago

Paraphrasing a line from the movie “Field of Dreams,” The Meadows Original Frozen Custard shop in Greensburg announces plans to re-open on Jan. 20, more than a year after a fire damaged the shop at 660 Mt. Pleasant St.

“Rebuild it and they will come” declares a banner across a photo on the site's Facebook page.

A late night fire on Jan. 2, 2017, led to a Facebook post the next day stating the “interior is quite trashed.”

The post also noted immediate plans to rebuild.

Throughout the year, photos and videos on the site detail the restoration efforts, noting progress and the occasional setback. Re-opening dates were moved forward, as custard aficionados cheered the efforts.

Operators held onto a sense of humor, with cartoons and requests for patience.

The re-opening invitation for “Meadows 2.0,” at 11 a.m. Jan. 20, reads:

“Join us for the grand re-opening of the Meadows Greensburg. Ask us about our fire sale.”

Those salivating for frozen yogurt, Italian ice, cakes, pies, sundaes and obviously, custard can look forward to enjoying their favorite treats soon.

Bonus: unlike summertime, no worries about the sweet stuff melting.

Details: 724-850-7020 or on Facebook.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.