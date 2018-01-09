Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Food & Drink

Whites pair perfectly with quintessential comfort food

Dave DeSimone
Dave DeSimone | Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
Pair homemade Mac & Cheese with distinctive, well-priced white wines.
On a cold and damp winter's night, who doesn't love the familiar, comfortable flavors of homemade mac and cheese? Enjoying a glass or two of distinctive, aromatic white wines enlivens the meal and adds some fun.

Making macaroni and cheese from scratch takes a little pre-planning, but the effort pays off with superior creamy texture and rich flavors. Plus it really isn't complicated to make. All recipes share the essentials of using elbow (or corkscrew) pasta, a little butter and flour, some milk, salt and pepper, and, of course, shredded cheese.

Skip using bags of pre-shredded cheese for the best results. Instead grate the cheese yourself, and use a blend of easy melting, flavorful selections such as French Comté, Swiss Gruyère and sharp white cheddar. Adding a little grated Parmesan cheese and a couple of cloves of crushed garlic takes it up notch. Baking the dish topped with Japanese panko bread crumbs seals the deal.

Pair the mac and cheese with the following crisp white wines from regions away from well-worn tracks:

2016 Josep Foraster, “Els Nanos—Blanc del Coster,” D.O. Conca de Barberà, Spain (Luxury 37949; $11.99—Available only at Premium Collection Stores at Northern Pike, Monroeville and Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh): This delicious little white comes from Macabeu grapes grown organically not far from the Mediterranean Sea in Catalonia in northeast Spain. While relatively obscure today, the Conca de Barberà region's reputation for grape-growing excellence dates to the Roman era. During the Middle Ages, the Knights Templar and Cistercian monks also cultivated vines there.

Josep Foraster's tasty wine offers lovely floral and citrus aromas opening to fresh citrus, ripe peach and honey flavors. Marvelous acidity balances the delicious, dry finish on this “unoaked” white. Only 12 percent alcohol by volume. Highly Recommended.

2016 Love Over Money, “Evolúció” Furmint, Tokaj, Hungary (Luxury 39221; $11.99—Widely available at Premium Collection Stores): The Tokaj region's reputation for luscious, sweet dessert wines overshadows Hungary's dry whites. But this well-priced, delicious dry Hungarian white made primarily from Furmint grapes deserves savvy wine drinkers' full attention as well. The wine delivers delightful, pure flavors of ripe peaches and crisp apples. Rich acidity lifts and refreshes the elegant dry finish which has a subtle kiss of honey. Only 11.5 percent alcohol by volume. Highly Recommended.

N.V. Hubert Clavelin et Fils, Brut-Comté, “Tête de Cuvée,” Crémant de Jura, France (Luxury 18323; $17.99): Hubert Clavelin and his sons live in the Jura Mountains in eastern France. Here locals make delicious cheese fondue using the region's famous, cave-aged Comté cheese.

For this terrific sparkling wine, the Clavelins take a laborious, hands-on, artisan approach using Chardonnay grapes grown on limestone soils in the cool climate. Secondary fermentation in the bottle itself creates ultra-fine beads of bubbles.

The nose offers subtle apple and citrus aromas with light yeasty notes. Frothy, pure fruity flavors balance with light creaminess and moderate acidity for a pleasingly soft finish. Only 12 percent alcohol by volume. Highly Recommended.

