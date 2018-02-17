Pork fried rice perfect for leftovers
Fried rice needs to be crisp and flavorful. That's the key to this pork fried rice.
This is a perfect dish for leftover rice and meat. In fact, cold rice makes better fried rice.
Pork Fried Rice
Microwaveable brown rice to measure 1 1⁄2 cups
3⁄4 pound pork tenderloin
3 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce
3 tablespoons hoisin sauce
2 tablespoons water
4 teaspoons canola oil
1 medium yellow onion, sliced (2 cups)
4 medium garlic cloves, crushed
1 cup frozen petite peas
4 cups sliced bok choy
1 egg, lightly beaten
6 scallions, sliced (about 1 1⁄2 cups)
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Microwave brown rice according to package instructions. Measure 1 1⁄2 cups and set aside. Save any extra rice for another meal. Remove visible fat from pork and cut into 1⁄2-inch pieces. Mix soy sauce, hoisin sauce and water together in a bowl and add pork to marinate while preparing other ingredients. Heat oil in a wok or large skillet over high heat. When smoking, remove pork from sauce, reserving the sauce. Add pork to the work and stir fry 2 to 3 minutes. Remove pork to a plate. Add rice and onion. Toss for 2 minutes. Add garlic, peas and bok choy. Toss 1 minute. Make a hole by pushing the rice mixture aside. Add the egg and scramble. When cooked, mix it into the rice mixture. Add reserved sauce and mix well. Return meat and stir fry about 1 minute. Sprinkle scallions on top along with salt and pepper to taste.
Yield 2 servings.
Nutritional analysis per serving: 669 calories (24 percent from fat), 18.1 g fat (3.3 g saturated, 8.8 g monounsaturated), 201 mg cholesterol, 52.2 g protein, 75 g carbohydrates, 10.2 g fiber, 1394 mg sodium.
Linda Gassenheimer is the author, most recently, of “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook.”