Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Food & Drink

Pork fried rice perfect for leftovers

Linda Gassenheimer | Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, 6:27 p.m.
Pork Fried Rice
Pork Fried Rice

Updated 5 hours ago

Fried rice needs to be crisp and flavorful. That's the key to this pork fried rice.

This is a perfect dish for leftover rice and meat. In fact, cold rice makes better fried rice.

Pork Fried Rice

Microwaveable brown rice to measure 1 12 cups

34 pound pork tenderloin

3 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce

3 tablespoons hoisin sauce

2 tablespoons water

4 teaspoons canola oil

1 medium yellow onion, sliced (2 cups)

4 medium garlic cloves, crushed

1 cup frozen petite peas

4 cups sliced bok choy

1 egg, lightly beaten

6 scallions, sliced (about 1 12 cups)

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Microwave brown rice according to package instructions. Measure 1 12 cups and set aside. Save any extra rice for another meal. Remove visible fat from pork and cut into 12-inch pieces. Mix soy sauce, hoisin sauce and water together in a bowl and add pork to marinate while preparing other ingredients. Heat oil in a wok or large skillet over high heat. When smoking, remove pork from sauce, reserving the sauce. Add pork to the work and stir fry 2 to 3 minutes. Remove pork to a plate. Add rice and onion. Toss for 2 minutes. Add garlic, peas and bok choy. Toss 1 minute. Make a hole by pushing the rice mixture aside. Add the egg and scramble. When cooked, mix it into the rice mixture. Add reserved sauce and mix well. Return meat and stir fry about 1 minute. Sprinkle scallions on top along with salt and pepper to taste.

Yield 2 servings.

Nutritional analysis per serving: 669 calories (24 percent from fat), 18.1 g fat (3.3 g saturated, 8.8 g monounsaturated), 201 mg cholesterol, 52.2 g protein, 75 g carbohydrates, 10.2 g fiber, 1394 mg sodium.

Linda Gassenheimer is the author, most recently, of “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me