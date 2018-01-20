Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Food & Drink

Cookie recipe that will put some pep in your step

David Kelly | Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, 2:09 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

Tired of the same old treats? How about trying this cookie recipe that is guaranteed to put some pep in your step and delighting your guests. They will enjoy the little bits of chocolate covered espresso beans. You can make the dough in advance and bake them in the morning. This might even replace your morning java.

Espresso Shortbread Cookies

(makes about four dozen)

1 cup butter, softened

12 cup granulated sugar

1 teaspoon sea salt

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 cups all-purpose flour

12 cup chocolate covered espresso beans, chopped

1 tablespoon finely ground espresso beans

12 cup demerara or turbinado sugar

Beat the first three ingredients at medium speed in a heavy duty stand mixer for 2-3 minutes until light and fluffy. Stir in the vanilla.

In a medium bowl, stir the flour, espresso beans and ground espresso beans. Gradually add to the butter mixture, scraping down the bowl as needed. Be careful not to over-mix.

Divide the dough in half. Turn the dough out onto wax paper and shape into a log, 10-inches-by-2-inches. Sprinkle the log with 3 tablespoons sugar and roll dough log back and forth to make the sugar adhere. Repeat with the remaining dough portion and wrap the logs in plastic, chill for 2-3 hours or overnight.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Cut the chilled dough portions into 12-inch thick slices and place 1-inch apart on lightly greased baking sheets. Sprinkle with 1 12 tablespoons sugar over cookies on each sheet.

Bake in the preheated oven, in batches, for 12-15 minutes or until golden around edges, rotating or switching baking sheets half-way through baking.

Remove from the oven and place on wire racks. Cool for 5 minutes. Serve immediately or cool completely and store in an airtight container for up to four days.

As always, enjoy!

David Kelly is aTribune-Review contributor.

