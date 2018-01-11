Baby Loves Tacos finds niche in Bloomfield
In the midst of winter, a new Bloomfield restaurant is bringing the heat.
The foodie heat, as in Baby Loves Tacos , which Pittsburgh native Zachary Shell has opened at 4508 Liberty Ave.
What started at pop-up events spawned catering and, earlier this month, the storefront opening.
The menu lists tacos, burritos, rice bowls and salads.
According to its Facebook site, one-half of the menu is vegetarian and can easily be made vegan by request.
Shell states on his site that 15 years of opening and operating restaurants, primarily in the Philadelphia area, led to a "perspective and inspired a clear vision for a progressive, civic-minded, sustainable business."
Additional plans include monthly service commitments with after school programs and outreach organizations, and summer internships to provide high school students with culinary training.
Details: 267-973-9295 or babylovestacospgh.com.
