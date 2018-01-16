What's on Tap: Pittsburgh Invades Philly Tap Takeover

There is one word in particular that truly encompasses the craft beer industry, the brewers who make it, and the consumers who drink it, and that word is: Share!

The industry on a whole loves to share beer and especially when the opportunity presents itself to pass along a beer that's not from the area. Founders of Breweries In PA, Matt Kozar and Chadd Balbi, understand this better than most. In fact, they have put together an event, along with sponsor Phoenixville Beer & Wine Festival, called Pittsburgh Invades Philly Tap Takeover happening from noon to 4 p.m. Jan 20 (or when the kegs kick) at Conshohocken Brewpub in Bridgeport, Pa.

Breweries In PA chose a few of our favorites to represent the Pittsburgh beer scene at the Tap Takeover. Fury Brewing Company, Grist House Craft Brewery, Dancing Gnome Brewery, Full Pint Brewing, Voodoo Brewery and Roundabout Brewery will all be poured at the event.

The beer is not expected to last the entire event, so if you do attend, you'll want to get there early.

Pittsburgh is proud to have these exceptional breweries represented at the Tap Takeover in Philadelphia. The timing seems perfect for sharing beer between the state's two largest cities as the Brewers Association recently ranked Pennsylvania No. 1 in the U.S. for barrels of beer produced — 3.9 million. With more than 300 operating breweries in Pennsylvania, we shouldn't be so surprised.

No tickets are required for this event although you can purchase raffle tickets that could land you gift certificates and other goodies donated from a number of Philadelphia area breweries. Proceeds from raffle ticket sales will be donated to Montgomery County SPCA and Organization For Autism Research.

Congratulations to Breweries In PA for bringing Pittsburgh's most beloved beer to Philadelphia. In honor of your effort, I ask Pittsburgh craft beer drinkers to consider indulging in any one of the many wonderful brews from Philly this coming weekend. Cheers!

Yards Brewing Co.

George Washington's Tavern Porter

English Porter (ABV 7%). Pours dark brown with reddish hue. Khaki color head. Aromas of chocolate, molasses and malt. Tastes of sweet malt, caramel, and molasses. Light to medium body with moderate carbonation. Finishes with a nutty taste from malt. Recipe derived from a letter George Washington sent to his officers during the Revolutionary War.

Evil Genius Brewing Co.

Han Shot First!

Double IPA (ABV 8.5%). Pours a bright clear golden yellow. Aromas of lemon and mango. Fresh tasting with bold hoppy notes of lemon, mango and pineapple. Light to medium body. Finishes with a fresh hoppy taste although bitterness is muted.

Conshohocken Brewing Co.

Life Coach

Session IPA (ABV 5.1%). Pours light orange with a white head. Citrus aroma. Big hoppy flavor with citrus notes of grapefruit and orange. Body is light to medium with moderate carbonation. Finishes smooth with slight bitterness from bright tasting hops.

Mark Brewer is a Tribune-Review contributing writer and the author and illustrator of Brewology, An Illustrated Dictionary for Beer Lovers.