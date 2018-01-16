Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Suspect in Youngwood standoff found dead in home 
Chefs 'man up' for Butler dinner dance fundraiser

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, 4:51 p.m.
Above, news reporter Ryan Saler prepares to serve tacos as part of the 2017 'Men Who Cook' fundraising event Butler County radio station WISR 680 AM sponsors. This year's event is planned for Feb. 17.
Larry Sassone, winner of the 2017 Men Who Cook fundraiser, will compete again for the Golden Fork at the Feb. 17 event in Butler County.
WISR 680-AM in Butler is “manning” - literally - its Feb. 17 fundraiser, the Men Who Cook Dinner Dance, which will benefit the St. Vincent de Paul food bank.

Planned from 6-10 p.m. at the Butler Vagabond Center, the event will feature 20-25 local businessmen and community leaders sharing samplings of their best dishes.

Show off their culinary skills will be Larry Sassone, owner of the Butler Bluesox baseball team, returning to defend his winning title from last year; PennDOT's Mark “Sparky” Mares; Butler County Commissioner Kevin Boozel; optometrist Dr. Steven Hinterberger; retired Moniteau School District superintendent Mike Panza; and Ray Schwickrath of Armstrong.

Guests will sample each of the cooks' contributions and vote to determine the winner.

Last year's dishes included gourmet mac and cheese - three ways, road kill chili and Japanese style gyoza, according to a release.

The “top chef” will be awarded a Golden Fork award and be inducted into the MWC Hall of Fame.

The event is BYOB and features a basket raffle, a DJ and dancing.

Guests are encouraged to bring a non-perishable item to donate to the food bank.

Those donning chef hats for the evening are professionals in their respective fields but strictly amateurs in the kitchen, a release states.

Local lawmakers, business owners, and educators have agreed to participate in the friendly competition.

Tickets are $20 presale ($25 at the door).

WISR radio is owned and operated by the Butler Radio Network.

Details: ButlerRadio.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

