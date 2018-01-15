Phipps will offer Valentine's dinner and flowers all under one roof

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

If the way to a man's heart is through his stomach, the way to a woman's may be through dinner reservations.

And if nothing says "I love you" like flowers, skip the conventional bouquet and take your love to a whole garden transformed into a dining room.

As the most romantic day of the year fast approaches, Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens is planning Valentine's dinners at 6 and 8 p.m. Feb. 9 at the Oakland site.

A buffet will be served in the special events hall with dishes prepared by the chefs at the award-winning Café Phipps.

Guests can follow dinner with a stroll through the moonlit conservatory, including a sneak peek at the brand-new Tropical Forest Cuba exhibit.

Menu selections include garlic and lime marinated grilled beef tenderloin with chimichurri sauce; Cuban mojo roasted pork loin with mojo criollo sauce; barley salad with cranberries, roasted beets, and raspberry balsamic vinaigrette; organic spinach and arugula salad with roasted wild mushrooms, gala apples, and toasted walnuts with lemon chive vinaigrette; seasonal mixed greens salad with blood orange vinaigrette; quinoa pilaf-stuffed portabella mushrooms; roasted garlic and citrus mashed sweet potatoes; Cuban-style black beans and rice; green beans with toasted pine nuts; roasted fennel and spring peas with thyme; potaje de garbanzo (Cuban chickpea stew); fricassee de pollo; mahi mahi with a white wine, tomato, and caper sauce; assorted breads; dessert table.

Tickets are $68 per person and include dinner and Phipps admission.

Select wines, beer and a specialty cocktail will be available for an additional fee.

Reservations required.

Details: 412-651-5281 or phipps.conservatory.org.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.