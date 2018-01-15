Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Food & Drink

Phipps will offer Valentine's dinner and flowers all under one roof

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, 1:24 p.m.
Celebrate your Valentine with dinner and flowers, lots of flowers, as Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens hosts two seatings of dinner and a 'show,' including a sneak peek at an upcoming exhibit.
Submitted
Celebrate your Valentine with dinner and flowers, lots of flowers, as Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens hosts two seatings of dinner and a 'show,' including a sneak peek at an upcoming exhibit.

Updated 16 hours ago

If the way to a man's heart is through his stomach, the way to a woman's may be through dinner reservations.

And if nothing says "I love you" like flowers, skip the conventional bouquet and take your love to a whole garden transformed into a dining room.

As the most romantic day of the year fast approaches, Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens is planning Valentine's dinners at 6 and 8 p.m. Feb. 9 at the Oakland site.

A buffet will be served in the special events hall with dishes prepared by the chefs at the award-winning Café Phipps.

Guests can follow dinner with a stroll through the moonlit conservatory, including a sneak peek at the brand-new Tropical Forest Cuba exhibit.

Menu selections include garlic and lime marinated grilled beef tenderloin with chimichurri sauce; Cuban mojo roasted pork loin with mojo criollo sauce; barley salad with cranberries, roasted beets, and raspberry balsamic vinaigrette; organic spinach and arugula salad with roasted wild mushrooms, gala apples, and toasted walnuts with lemon chive vinaigrette; seasonal mixed greens salad with blood orange vinaigrette; quinoa pilaf-stuffed portabella mushrooms; roasted garlic and citrus mashed sweet potatoes; Cuban-style black beans and rice; green beans with toasted pine nuts; roasted fennel and spring peas with thyme; potaje de garbanzo (Cuban chickpea stew); fricassee de pollo; mahi mahi with a white wine, tomato, and caper sauce; assorted breads; dessert table.

Tickets are $68 per person and include dinner and Phipps admission.

Select wines, beer and a specialty cocktail will be available for an additional fee.

Reservations required.

Details: 412-651-5281 or phipps.conservatory.org.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.