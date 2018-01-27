Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Food & Drink

Hearty soup to fend off that arctic chill

David Kelly | Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018, 12:24 p.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

When the weather outside is as frigid as it is, and it seems like everyone is battling the cold or flu, it's time to make some good old-fashioned soup.

Cream of Potato and Onion Soup

(makes 12 cups)

2 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon olive oil

4 large sweet onions, chopped (about 5 cups)

1 teaspoon sugar

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

32-ounce can chicken broth

32-ounce package frozen Southern-style cubed hash brown potatoes

12 teaspoon dried thyme

1 bay leaf

1 teaspoon salt

12 teaspoon pepper

1 cup grated Gruyere or Swiss cheese

1 cup half-and-half

chopped fresh chives and freshly ground pepper for garnish

Melt the butter with the oil in a large Dutch oven over medium heat. Add the onions and sugar. Cook while stirring often, 45 to 50 minutes or until the onions are caramel colored.

Sprinkle the onions with the flour and stir to coat. Add the chicken broth. Bring to a boil over medium-heat and cook for 20 minutes.

Add the hash browns and 2 cups of water. Reduce the heat to low, add the thyme, bay leaf, salt and pepper. Bring to simmer for 30 minutes. Stir in the cheese and the half-and-half and cook over medium heat for 5 minutes, stirring continuously or until the cheese is melted. Remove the bay leaf before serving and garnish each bowl with chopped chives and a twist of the pepper mill.

Family Favorite Beef Stew

(makes six servings)

3 pounds boneless chuck roast, cut into 1-inch cubes

1 large onion, sliced

1 garlic clove, minced

1 tablespoon dried parsley flakes

1 bay leaf

12 teaspoon salt

12 teaspoon pepper

12 teaspoon dried thyme

1 cup dry red wine

2 tablespoons olive oil

4 bacon slices, cut crosswise into 12-inch [pieces

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 12 cups beef broth

12 pound baby carrots

16-ounce package frozen pearl onions, thawed

2 tablespoons butter

8-ounce package fresh mushrooms

Combine the first eight ingredients in a shallow dish or ziplock plastic freezer bag. Combine the wine and oil, then pour over the meat mixture. Cover and seal, allowing it to chill for one hour. Drain well, reserving the marinade. Cook the bacon in a Dutch oven until crisp, then remove the bacon, reserving the drippings in the Dutch oven. Drain the bacon on paper towels.

Brown the meat mixture in the reserved bacon drippings.

Drain and return to the Dutch oven. Sprinkle evenly with flour, then cook, stirring constantly for 1-2 minutes. Add the reserved marinade and beef broth.

Bring to a boil. Cover the pan with a lid or foil and bake in a 300-degree oven for 90 minutes or until tender.

Add the carrots and onions to the Dutch oven and bake for 30 minutes. Melt the butter in a large skillet. Bring the heat to medium high and add the mushrooms.

Saute until tender and then add to the meat mixture.

Remove the bay leaf and adjust the seasoning while reducing to desired consistency. Serve with some warm bread or rolls.

David Kelly is a Tribune-Review freelance columnist.

