Back from the ashes: Meadows Custard took long road to reopening

The Meadows Original Frozen Custard of Greensburg is having a fire sale.

Having been closed the past year because of a devastating blaze, the custard shop will celebrate its comeback with a grand re-opening Jan. 20 with discounts on sweet treats to celebrate 12 months of blood, sweat and tears.

“We gave it the nickname ‘Meadows 2.0,' ” says co-owner Bob Derito with wife Deb, who has endured several delays from contractors to unforeseen situations with the insurance company. “It has been every bit of Murphy's Law. We had to pretty much replace everything except the shell of the building.”

The shell and the inside are now ready to go, complete with the newly rebuilt authentic frozen custard machines, which are rolling full time dispensing this unique dessert that has at least 1.4 percent egg yolk, 10 percent butter fat, and is served at 18 degrees.

“The best custard needs to be made by a frozen custard machine to be authentic,” says Bob Derito, who has had a soft opening all this week. “And we believe we have the best. When you taste this custard you will be hooked.”

The store features vanilla, chocolate and two other flavors of frozen custard daily. Choices this month include peppermint stick, Oreo mint, pistachio and black cherry vanilla. The menu also features fat-free, no sugar added vanilla frozen yogurt and low fat flavor of the day.

A small cone or cup is $3.20 and will be $1 during the grand re-opening. Sundaes are $4.62 and some flavors include hot fudge, walnut, marshmallow and peanut butter. A few Meadows favorites are the banana split, strawberry shortcake, turtle and German chocolate. Prices range from $2.99 to $6.04. Customers will be randomly selected during the grand re-opening to receive a complimentary Meadows favorite every hour.

The Deritos of Greensburg opened the Meadows in 2004. They built the business on support from the community as well as help from their daughters, Alycia, 23, and Tori, 21, who grew up learning about custard.

So they all were affected by the fire which started on Jan. 2, 2017, minutes after closing. The blaze was determined a freak accident with one of the electrical outlets.

Bob Derito credits Rampart Security System with alerting the fire department and him of smoke coming from the building.

The past 12 months have been challenging, but they kept focused because they wanted to get back to taking care of their customers, many of whom inquired about how things were going during the process, says Tori Derito. She says seeing all of the police and firemen and all of the damage that January evening was hard to watch, but her father told her “everything would be OK.”

“It's been a tough year, but we've made it,” Tori Derito says. “And the customers are so happy, which makes us happy.”

The fire started at 11:02 p.m. and was out by 11:17 p.m. The couple cried when they walked inside to see their business burned. The family was down for about a week after the fire, but then decided “let's rebuild,” Deb Derito says.

“It could have been worse — someone could have been hurt,” she says. “Some days are frustrating, but you have to look at the bright side. We have gotten through this because of our faith and knowing the good Lord will provide for us. We have always had the support of family and friends as well as all of our loyal customers. I kept saying, ‘When it's the good Lord's will to put the key in the door it will be time to re-open.' ”

That day has come — and hopefully will help them forget about what has been such a miserable year, Bob Derito says.

In the rebuild, they vowed to keep the basic look of the original 1950s-themed shop, only making a few cosmetic changes. They paid employees while they were closed with help from the insurance money. Father Dan Blout, pastor at Our Lady of Grace Church in Hempfield, blessed the store on Jan. 12.

Meadows Original Frozen Custard started in 1950 in Hollidaysburg. This store was the sixth — there are 26 currently.

“Ninety percent of Americans like some sort of frozen dessert,” Bob Derito says. “And this is a happy business. We are hands-on here. We talk to customers, and know a lot of them so we sit down and talk with them. They are the reason we wanted to re-open. This week during our soft opening, and despite the cold weather, the response has been incredible. People have said it tastes as good as they remember. They have told us they've waited a year for this.”

They certainly have been anticipating the opening, says Elinor Kurtiak of Greensburg. She has the grand opening in the calendar of her smart phone, but stopped by Jan. 17 because she couldn't wait any longer.

“I am so happy right now,” she says as she was enjoying a turtle sundae. “I have been dreaming of this. Look at all of the ooey, gooey stuff in this sundae. It's sooooooooo good.”

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.