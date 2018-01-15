Dip and sip: Greendance Winery hosting fondue weekends

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Switzerland may be famous for its fondue, but the dipping treat - both sweet and savory - so popular in the winter months can be found a lot closer to home.

Greendance Winery is again hosting its Snow Flurry Fondue dinners, with events scheduled for 6-9 p.m. Jan. 27 and Feb. 10. The Feb. 3 date is sold out, according to its Facebook page.

With snowflakes falling and fireplaces beckoning, the parties so popular in the '60s and '70s make delicious sense.

Visitors to the Mt. Pleasant winery will find the racks removed and tasting room and sales floor transformed into restaurant-like seating.

Tastebuds will be tempted with cheese (Emmentaler - Gruyere) and bittersweet brandywine chocolate fondue courses, preceded by complimentary wine tasting.

Musical entertainment will include acoustic guitarist, singer/songwriter Tim Bush, performing covers from the '50s through today, as well as his own material, at the Jan. 27 event.

Performing Feb. 10 will be guitarist, singer/songwriter Gary Rahl, with pop music and jazz from the '60s to the present.

The $35 ticket includes the tasting and all the food and live music. Wine with dinner is extra.

Details: 724-547-6500 or facebook.com/greendancewinery.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.