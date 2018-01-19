Feed winter blues with sweet, savory treats on Pie Day

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

National Pie Day on Jan. 23 can take a bite out of winter doldrums, by urging us to splurge on pastries, whether savory or sweet.

The American Pie Council founded the day in 1996 as a way to ensure that pies of every kind maintain their rightful place on the national dessert table.

Although outranked in popularity by ice cream and cake, pie is in the top 10 of favorite treats, according to Popsugar.com. Among pie lovers, apple reigns supreme for 36 million Americans, according to the council, which can name 231 varieties of this emblematic dessert. Pumpkin is the runner-up, followed by pecan, banana cream, and cherry.

Pie bakers, both amateur and pro, get to dish out their best recipes at the council's annual National Pie Championship — this year on April 6 and 7 in Orlando, Fla. Entries are being accepted through March 5, according to council spokesman Mary Hoskins.

“People either travel with their pie or rent a place with a kitchen and bake them down here. We get people from about 23 states every year. It's a lot of fun,” Hoskins says.

Last year, retired State College physician, Leigh Walter, took home a blue ribbon for his Boalsburg Blueberry Pie. Best of show winner in the amateur division was an Atlanta physician, Christopher Taylor, who, by the way, studied at the University of Pittsburgh, and whose prize-winning entry was an elaborate Chocolate Peanut Butter Checkerboard concoction.

Local bakers do their part to satisfy our penchant for pies with an array of offerings that range from a dark chocolate-orange ganache tart at La Gourmandine in Hazelwood, to apple pie, a favorite of executive pastry chef Jim Lazeration of Priory Fine Pastries on the North Side.

“The recipe is surprisingly simple,” Lazeration says. “I use Granny Smith apples and just one seasoning — cinnamon.”

We asked local pros for their tips on baking the perfect pie. While they agree it requires a flaky crust, they vary in how to make one.

Lazeration uses the pulse mode on a food processor to quickly mix flour, water, and butter until the dough turns into pea-sized crumbs. “Nothing beats butter for flavor,” he adds, “but it's expensive, so a good alternative is a butter-flavored shortening or a 50-50 blend of shortening and butter.”

Darlene Van Dyke of Country Pie Shoppe in Donegal uses only vegetable shortening and mixes her dough by hand.

“We're a home-style bakery, so we don't use mixers,” she says, noting that apple and seasonal fruit pies are customer favorites, despite more than a dozen other offerings that include old-fashioned egg custard, pecan, and banana cream.

Casey Renee of Whitfield at Ace Hotel in East Liberty makes her crust in a Kitchen Aid mixer.

“I used to use a food processor, but the paddles on the Kitchen Aid give you a better consistency,” she says.

She adds an egg to the dough for added richness and about a teaspoon of vinegar, explaining, “You won't taste the vinegar but it will cut through the fat and brighten the taste of the butter.”

Pie-making tips

All three chefs offered the following basics:

• Use ice-cold water and small chunks of ice-cold butter/shortening when making the crust

• It's tempting to use too much water, so add just a little at a time

• Don't overwork the dough, or it will be tough. Touch it with your hands as little as possible to avoid warming up the butter/shortening

• Flatten dough into about a ¼-inch thick disk, wrap snuggly with plastic wrap, and chill for three hours or even overnight; let rest at room temperature for five minutes before rolling out to fit pan with some overhang until you trim it

• Flour your rolling pin and board, or roll between sheets of parchment to ensure dough doesn't stick to the rolling pin

• Don't roll dough too thin or you'll have a soggy bottom crust

• Be sure to cut a hole in the top crust of a fruit pie to vent steam during baking

Deborah Weisberg is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

Whitfield Chocolate Mousse Pie

Whitfield executive pastry chef Casey Renee says that while her pie shell will accommodate a variety of fillings, including lemon curd, caramel sauce, fruits, and pastry cream with jam, chocolate mousse is always a favorite.

Yields enough for one 9 inch pie or 20 pie tartlets

Pie Crust

7⁄ 8 cup (7 ounces) unsalted butter, diced, chilled

2¼ cups all-purpose flour

4 teaspoons sugar

½ teaspoon salt

1 egg, chilled

½ tablespoon cold water

1 teaspoon champagne vinegar, chilled

Heat oven to 375 degrees.

Make sure butter, egg, water, and vinegar are cold. In the bowl of a stand-mixer with paddle attachment, mix flour, sugar and salt. Add the cold butter and mix until crumbled and all of the butter chunks are no larger than pea-sized. Whisk together the egg, water and vinegar and add to the four-butter mixture.

\ Paddle the mixture until it just starts to come together in a ball. Roll out between two pieces of parchment paper to about a ¼-inch thickness and chill at least an hour or, preferably, overnight. For a whole pie, bake at 375 degrees for about 20 minutes or until crust is golden brown.

For tartlets, line molds with dough, press in and dock with a fork. Chill. Then bake at 375 degrees until golden brown.

Pipe filling into crusts and chill. Once they set up, pop out of the tartlet molds.

Chocolate mousse filling

2 cups chocolate (ideally a 50-50 mix of milk and dark chocolate)

½ cup half and half

Pinch of salt

1 egg large yolk

¼ cup sugar

1 cup heavy whipping cream

To prepare: Melt the chocolate in a microwave oven in 30 second increments, stirring frequently.

Heat the half and half on the stove until it is just about to boil. Mix the yolk and sugar together in a separate bowl. Temper the hot half and half into the yolk mixture slowly. Add back to the pot and cook on low, stirring until mixture thickens.

Do not it let boil. Pour into a bowl and mix in the melted chocolate. Let cool at room temperature. Once cool, whip the 1 cup of heavy cream until it forms stiff peaks and gently fold into chocolate mixture. Spoon the mousse into the pie shell and chill in the refrigerator until set. Pipe additional whipped cream over the top and sprinkle with chocolate shavings.