Raise a glass, or six at Priory whiskey tasting
Updated 6 hours ago
Those who enjoy a good Irish whiskey - or six - can taste half a dozen "expensive and rare" samples Jan. 18 at Pittsburgh's Grand Hall at The Priory, 614 Pressley St.
The 6-9 p.m. event is being presented by Stephen Randles, brand ambassador for Hyde Distillery of Cork, Republic of Ireland, according to a release.
The event also will include an authentic Irish dinner of shepherd's pie and potato-leek soup and a cash bar.
"Honey it's cold outside" pic.twitter.com/8QNoGgLZDv— HYDE WHISKEY (@HydeWhiskey) January 16, 2018
The six Hyde Irish "cask conditioned" whiskeys on the menu are President's (10-year, sherry cask); President's (single malt, rum cask); Aras (single malt, bourbon cask); 6 Year (Caribbean rum cask); Aras (single malt, burgundy cask); 8 Year/18 Year Blend (sherry cask).
Tickets are $75 per person.
Details: 412-224-6303.
