Food & Drink

Dunkin Donuts' unveils new look for shops with simple Dunkin' name

Frank Carnevale
Frank Carnevale | Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, 1:36 p.m.
Updated 16 hours ago

Dunkin' Donuts unveiled its new concept shop simply dubbed "Dunkin'" this week.

The national donut chain opened the new shop in Quincy, Mass, about one mile away from the very first Dunkin' Donuts location, on Tuesday.

According to the company, the new shop will have a more "modern" look with more open space, feature a tap system with eight cold beverages such as coffees, iced teas, cold brew coffee and nitro infused cold brew coffee, include a drive-thru lane for mobile app customers, and other features.

The employees will also get a new look with Life is Good brand t-shirt with messages like "Fueled by Positive Energy" and "Drink Coffee. Be Awesome."

The company posted a timelapse video of the construction of the shop to Twitter and hosted a Facebook Live event at the launch.

The store is the first of 30 new and remodeled Dunkin' Donuts shops that will test the new design this year. Locations were not announced.

The Quincy store is also one of a number of shops testing the simple "Dunkin'" brand. Last year a franchise in Pasadena, Calif., became the first in the nation to drop "Donuts" from its name.

