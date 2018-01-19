Beer and baked goods on tap at Fury's 'Beer My Valentine' event

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Want to satisfy your Valentine's - or your own - sweet tooth, and still enjoy a few cold ones?

Fury Brewing Company in North Huntingdon is holding a “Beer My Valentine” event from 6-10 p.m. on Feb. 9.

According to a post on its Facebook page, the brewing company, which opened in 2017, will serve some of its best brews “perfectly paired” with specialty cupcakes made by Sweets bakery.

Each $12 ticket includes four mini cupcakes served with four brews. The beers serve as palate cleansers of a sort, after enjoying each mini dessert.

Cupcakes also will be packaged for sale, in case that cupcake and brew craving strikes again.

Tickets are available at Fury Brewing Company, 13380 Route 30, Irwin.

Details: 724-826-5162.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.